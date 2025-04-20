Eight Winterhawks Alumni to Compete in 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

April 20, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club is proud to recognize eight alumni who will compete in the National Hockey League's 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, beginning Saturday, April 19.

Seth Jarvis, a first-round selection of the Carolina Hurricanes in 2020, headlines the bunch and enters his fourth straight postseason following back-to-back seasons with 30+ goals and 67 assists. Adin Hill is the one alumni still competing who previously won the Stanley Cup, capturing it in 2023 with Vegas.

PLAYER TEAM Years in Portland DRAFTED (Round - Pick)

Oliver Bjorkstrand Tampa Bay Lightning 2012-15 2013 - CBJ (3 - 89)

Matt Dumba Dallas Stars 2013-14 2012 - MIN (1 - 7)

Cody Glass New Jersey Devils 2014-19 2017 - VGK (1 - 6)

Adin Hill Vegas Golden Knights 2013-16 2015 - ARI (3 - 76)

Joel Hofer St. Louis Blues 2018-20 2018 - STL (4 - 107)

Seth Jarvis Carolina Hurricanes 2017-21 2020 - CAR (1 - 13)

Seth Jones Florida Panthers 2012-13 2013 - NSH (1 - 4)

Nino Niederreiter Winnipeg Jets 2009-11 2010 - NYI (1 - 5)

136 Winterhawks have laced up and played in the NHL, showcasing the strength of the 'Portland to the Pros' connection as one of the top developing programs.

The Winterhawks would like to congratulate our NHL alumni on terrific regular seasons and we wish them good luck in this year's Stanley Cup Playoffs!

