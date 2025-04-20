Tips Force Game Seven with 8-4 Win in Portland

April 20, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips live to fight another day, as an 8-4 win Saturday night has forced a Game Seven in the Western Conference Semifinal against the Portland Winterhawks.

Lukas Kaplan capitalized on a bounce off the boards to open the scoring 44 seconds into play for Everett. Julius Miettinen netted his sixth goal of the post season a rebound off the leg pads of Ondrej Štěbeták 15:12 into the first period. Kyle McDonough halved the Hawks' deficit 17:06 into the first period, capping off an odd man rush led by Kayd Ruedig. Landon DuPont earned his 12th point of the playoffs with a powerplay wrister with 17 seconds remaining in the period for a 3-1 Everett lead after one.

Jesse Heslop netted a cross-ice feed from Kaden Hammell for his first of the playoffs 30 seconds into the second period. Tyler MacKenzie buried Everett's fifth goal of the game, an unassisted wrister that beat Štěbeták glove-side 1:31 into the period. The Portland Winterhawks made a goalie change after the goal, calling Marek Schlenker into the game.

Alex Weiermair powered a slapshot from the blueline for his seventh of the post season 7:10 into the second period. Diego Buttazoni cut the Tips lead to 5-3 with a powerplay slapshot 9:14 into the second period. Austin Roest responded for the Silvertips, burying a DuPont rebound off the legs pads of Schlenker 11:18 into the period. Tarin Smith ripped a heavy shot from the blueline to bring the Tips lead to 7-3, 14:40 into the period.

Kyle Chyzowski crashed the net and tapped in a loose puck from behind the legs of Tips netminder Jesse Sanche with 1:20 remaining in the frame.

Shea Busch chipped in an Austin Roest cross-ice pass to finish out a 3-on-2 rush 50 seconds into the final frame, completing the scoring in an 8-4 Everett win.

Jesse Sanche stopped 23 of 27 in his return to the crease, his first start since Game Three of the Western Conference Quarterfinal. Štěbeták finished 10 for 15, while Schlenker was 20 for 23.

Game Seven is set for Tuesday night in Everett at 7 p.m. Tickets are available.

