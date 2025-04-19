Late Goal Gives Portland 3-2 Series Lead

April 19, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - The Winterhawks pulled ahead in the Western Conference Semifinal after a 4-3 victory in Game Five Friday night at Angel of the Winds Arena.

Josh Zakreski netted the game's first goal on a 5 on 3 powerplay for the Winterhawks, tapping in a rebound 12:53 into the first period .Landon DuPont scored the game tying goal 16:19 into the first period, a Tyler McKenzie back-pass from behind the net to set DuPont up for a one timer.

Kyle Chyzowski grabbed the lead for Portland 14:10 into the second period, roofing a shot from the slot. Kaden Hammell equalized the game 16:09 into the period, capping off a 2 on 1.

Alex Weiermair netted his first of the series 30 seconds into the third period, tucking a shot past the leg pads of Tips netminder Raiden LeGall. Julius Miettinen tied the game for the third time in the contest, tipping in a shot from Landon DuPont 6:43 into the third period. Hudson Darby netted the game winning goal with 1:00 remaining in the contest, lifting a shot over the shoulder of LeGall.

Game Six is tomorrow night in Portland.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from April 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.