Late Goal Gives Portland 3-2 Series Lead
April 19, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Everett Silvertips News Release
EVERETT, Wash. - The Winterhawks pulled ahead in the Western Conference Semifinal after a 4-3 victory in Game Five Friday night at Angel of the Winds Arena.
Josh Zakreski netted the game's first goal on a 5 on 3 powerplay for the Winterhawks, tapping in a rebound 12:53 into the first period .Landon DuPont scored the game tying goal 16:19 into the first period, a Tyler McKenzie back-pass from behind the net to set DuPont up for a one timer.
Kyle Chyzowski grabbed the lead for Portland 14:10 into the second period, roofing a shot from the slot. Kaden Hammell equalized the game 16:09 into the period, capping off a 2 on 1.
Alex Weiermair netted his first of the series 30 seconds into the third period, tucking a shot past the leg pads of Tips netminder Raiden LeGall. Julius Miettinen tied the game for the third time in the contest, tipping in a shot from Landon DuPont 6:43 into the third period. Hudson Darby netted the game winning goal with 1:00 remaining in the contest, lifting a shot over the shoulder of LeGall.
Game Six is tomorrow night in Portland.
