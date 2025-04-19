Chiefs Blow 9 Past the Royals to Even the Series 2-2

April 19, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Victoria, B.C. - Spokane and Victoria met for Game 4 on Friday night with the visitors looking to even the series at two games apiece.

The Chiefs were rampant in the first period, scoring five goals from five different scorers to roar out of the gates.

Nathan Mayes was first on the board as he collected a rebound and fired it home from long range. Owen Martin scored his first of the playoffs with a slick tip in from close range, finishing off a pass from Assanali Sarkenov.

The Chiefs would score a third just moments later at 12:24 to make it 3-0. Mathis Preston notched his fifth of the playoffs with the assist going to Rasmus Ekström.

The Swedish import would turn goal scorer for Spokane's 4th. Ekström won a faceoff, knocking the puck back to Crampton for the long-range effort. The defenseman's shot deflected off Ekström for the goal to make it 4-0 at 14:01.

Andrew Cristall became the fifth different Spokane goal scorer of the first period at 15:45.

Victoria would score first in the second period to make it a 5-1 game with a goal from Trembecky on the power play at 11:22.

Nathan Mayes was then clipped with a high stick, earning a 4-minute double minor penalty.

The Chiefs would score on both penalties, with both goals from Rasmus Ekström to complete his hat trick.

Matthews netted for the home side right at the end of the second period to make it 7-2 Spokane going into the intermission.

Victoria would score four goals in the third, but it was not enough as Preston and Catton netted for Spokane.

It was a trademark play between two star forwards as Cristall slipped it to Catton with a slick pass for the easy finish.

Both teams were 3/6 on the power play in this one, with the Chiefs dominating the shot count 46-18.

Rasmus Ekstrom led the way for Spokane with 4 points (3G, 1A) while Catton (1G, 2A), Cristall (1G, 2A), and Van Olm (3A) each had 3 points. Rookie Mathis Preston added two goals to bring his inaugural WHL Playoff scoring count to six goals and two assists in nine games played. In total, 13 Chiefs skaters tallied at least a point in the high scoring Game 4.

The two teams will face off again on Saturday night for Game 5 in Victoria. With the 9-6 Game 4 victory on Friday night, Spokane has guaranteed a Game 6 on home ice on Tuesday, April 22nd. Assistant Coach Jake Toporowski looks forward to returning to home ice, "It's been loud here, we're going to need everyone on Tuesday night and we look forward to being back there." Puck drop is set for 7:05 with tickets on sale now at SpokaneChiefs.com/Playoffs.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from April 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.