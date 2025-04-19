205 CHL Alumni Are Set to Take Part in the 2025 NHL Playoffs

TORONTO, ON - As the post-season begins today in the National Hockey League (NHL), a total of 205 Canadian Hockey League (CHL) alumni from its three member leagues (WHL, OHL & QMJHL) are set to take part in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (click here to see the full list). The 205 CHL alumni, representing over 50% of the players participating in this year's Stanley Cup Playoffs, mark the most of any development hockey league in the world.

In total, there are 101 graduates hailing from the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), 65 from the Western Hockey League (WHL), and 39 from the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).

All 16 NHL clubs participating in the 2025 NHL Playoffs feature at least nine CHL alumni on their rosters, with the New Jersey Devils leading the way with 18 CHL graduates. Right behind them are the Edmonton Oilers who have 17 CHL alumni, followed by the Winnipeg Jets with 16, while the Vegas Golden Knights and Washington Capitals each count 15 CHL graduates.

Since 2014, of the 269 players whose names have been etched onto the Stanley Cup, 54% (146 players total) have come through the CHL, including 11 players on last year's Florida Panthers championship roster.

Quick Facts

10 CHL alumni will lead their teams as captains heading into the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, including Adam Lowry (Winnipeg Jets / Swift Current Broncos / WHL), Nick Suzuki (Montreal Canadiens / Owen Sound Attack / Guelph Storm / OHL), and Nico Hischier (New Jersey Devils / Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL).

Of the 19 captains who have lifted the Stanley Cup over the last 31 years, 14 of them played in the CHL, including Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins / Rimouski Océanic / QMJHL), Zdeno Chara (Boston Bruins / Prince George Cougars / WHL), Steve Yzerman (Detroit Red Wings / Peterborough Petes / OHL).

Of the 16 coaches who will be leading their teams in this year's Stanley Cup Playoffs, there are 11 who either coached and/or played in the CHL, including Craig Berube (Toronto Maple Leafs), Paul Maurice (Florida Panthers), and Scott Arniel (Winnipeg Jets).

Of the last 11 players to win the Conn Smythe Trophy since 2013, seven of them are CHL alumni, including Connor McDavid (Erie Otters / OHL / Edmonton Oilers), Jonathan Marchesseault (Québec Remparts / QMJHL / Vegas Golden Knights), and Duncan Keith (Kelowna Rockets / WHL / Chicago Blackhawks).

Cape Breton Screaming Eagles (QMJHL) alumnus Marc-Andre Fleury (Minnesota Wild) could appear in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for a record 18th season, which would break a tie with CHL alumni Martin Brodeur (St. Hyacinthe Lasers / QMJHL) and Patrick Roy (Granby Bisons / QMJHL), who each have appeared in 17 NHL postseasons.

2024-25 Regular Season Highlights

For the 12th season in a row, a CHL alumnus was awarded the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL's leading scorer. With 121 points (37G-84A) in 78 games, Nikita Kucherov (Tampa Bay Lightning / Rouyn-Noranda Huskies / Québec Remparts / QMJHL) was this year's recipient, claiming the award in consecutive seasons and for the third time in his career.

For the second time in three years, a CHL alumnus has won the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy as the NHL's leading goalscorer. As the only NHL skater in 2024-25 to break the 50-goal plateau, Leon Draisaitl (Edmonton Oilers / Prince Albert Raiders / Kelowna Rockets / WHL) won the NHL goal-scoring title for the first time in his career - joining CHL alumnus and teammate Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers / Erie Otters / OHL) as the only Oilers to ever win the award (introduced in 1998-99).

In a campaign that saw him reach the 600-goal and 1,600-point milestones, Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins / Rimouski Océanic / QMJHL) finished with a 20th career point-per-game season and passed CHL alumnus Wayne Gretzky (Soo Greyhounds / OHL) for the most in NHL history.

Earlier this season, Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers / Erie Otters / OHL) became the fourth-fastest player in NHL history to reach the 1,000-point milestone behind CHL alumni Wayne Gretzky (Soo Greyhounds / OHL), Mario Lemieux (Laval Voisins / QMJHL), and Mike Bossy (Laval National / QMJHL).

McDavid also became the seventh player in NHL history with at least five consecutive 65-assist seasons and the fourth with at least eight career 100-point seasons, following Wayne Gretzky (Soo Greyhounds / OHL), Mario Lemieux (Laval Voisins / QMJHL), and Marcel Dionne (St. Catharines Black Hawks / OHL).

Dustin Wolf (Calgary Flames / Everett Silvertips / WHL) put himself into contention for the Calder Trophy after nearly backstopping the Flames to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The 24-year-old rookie goaltender, who can become the first netminder to win the award since London Knights (OHL) graduate Steve Mason (2008-09 w/ CBJ), produced a 29-16-8 record (.910 SV%, 2.64 GAA, 3 SO). His 29 wins in 2024-25 were the fourth most by a U.S.-born rookie goaltender in a single season.

Of the 32 skaters who led their team in scoring during the 2024-25 regular season, 15 of them are CHL alumni, including Connor Bedard (Chicago Blackhawks / Regina Pats / WHL), Matt Duchene (Dallas Stars / Brampton Battalion / OHL), Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche / Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL).

Five of the NHL's top-six scoring leaders in 2024-25 are CHL graduates: Kucherov, MacKinnon, Draisaitl, Mitch Marner (Toronto Maple Leafs / London Knights / OHL), and McDavid.

Two of the NHL's top-three goaltenders in save percentage and goals-against average in 2024-25 are CHL alumni: Darcy Kuemper (Los Angeles Kings / Red Deer Rebels / Spokane Chiefs / WHL) and Anthony Stolarz (Toronto Maple Leafs / London Knights / OHL), who led the NHL this season with a .926 SV% (minimum 25 GP).

Of the 1000-plus players who played a game in the NHL this season, over 415 came through the CHL, which is the most of any development hockey league in the world.

