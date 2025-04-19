Game Day Hub: Round 2, Game 6 vs Everett Silvertips

April 19, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks have won three straight in the best-of-seven series against the Everett Silvertips, turning a 2-0 series deficit into a 3-2 lead.

Two days after Josh Zakreski was the hero in overtime in Game 4, Hudson Darby rose to the occasion in Game 5 with 60 seconds remaining in regulation by tipping home a Tyson Jugnauth shot.

Ondřej Štěbeták continued his strong play in goal for Portland with a 36-save performance on Friday evening.

With a win tonight, the Winterhawks will advance to back-to-back Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2013-2014.

Puck Drop: 6:00 P.M.

Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Uniforms:Red

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App

Watch Live: Victory+

Follow Along: Box Score

Game Notes: Winterhawks Game Notes

Follow the Winterhawks: X (Twitter) | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Series Schedule:

Game 1 - Portland (2) @ Everett (3) OT

Game 2 - Portland (3) @ Everett (4) OT

Game 3 - Everett (1) @ Portland (3)

Game 4 - Everett (5) @ Portland (6) OT

Game 5 - Portland (4) @ Everett (3)

Game 6 - Saturday, April 19 - @POR - 6:00 p.m.

*Game 7 - Tuesday, April 22 - @EVT - 7:05 p.m. (Watch Party hosted by Grains of Wrath at 230 NE 5th Avenue, Camas, WA 98607)

* If necessary

Veteran Presence

Josh Zakreski registered a game-high ten shots on goal in Game 5 to go along with a goal and an assist.

Overage defenseman Tyson Jugnauth added his fifth multi-point game of the 2025 WHL Playoffs.

Following an official stat correction by the WHL, Alex Weiermair will receive credit for Portland's 3rd goal of Game 5, his seventh of the playoffs.

Friday in Everett, Washington, Winterhawks Captain Kyle Chyzowski and Alternate Captain Ryder Thompson played in their 50th WHL Playoff game. Portland highlights 50 games in the postseason as a career milestone. They are the 20th and 21st players to do so in our 49-year franchise history.

Scouting the Hawks

Four active Portland Winterhawks were recognized by NHL Central Scouting on its final rankings that were released on Tuesday. Rookie defenseman Max Pšenička headlined the list of North American skaters, ranking 40th on the list. Ryan Miller climbed nearly 60 spots to No.60 on the final rankings and Diego Buttazzoni earned a 50-point boost to No.141 among North American skaters. First-year Winterhawks Ondřej Štěbeták clocks in as the No.8 North American goaltender eligible for the 2025 NHL Draft in Los Angeles.

50/50 Raffle

Chick-fil-A Goal Promotion

Score free Chick-fil-A! In celebration of our final home game of this playoff series, all fans in attendance will receive a free coupon redeemable at Portland area Chick-fil-A locations if the Winterhawks score just ONE goal tonight! What a way to celebrate and feed your fellow Hawkey fans!

Watch from Home

If you cannot attend our official viewing party, there is a no-cost option available as the WHL Playoffs will be available on Victory+ without geo-restrictions, giving fans the opportunity to follow their favorite teams and players on the road to the championship. With Victory+ offering a free, ad-supported streaming service, this ensures that the game is accessible to everyone, no matter where they are or what devices they use, including Samsung and Vizio smart TVs, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, Android and web browser.

Victory+ has a home and away feed available. For Game 6 in Portland, click on the Home Feed to hear Winterhawks broadcaster Nick Marek! Share the link with your family and friends.

The video feed will be live five minutes before puck drop. If you want to catch more of Nick's pre-game show, tune in on the Winterhawks App.

Red Out the VMC

Bring out the rally towels! The Winterhawks welcome you back to home ice with red, playoff rally towels. Let's get the party started!

All of our 2025 WHL Playoff home games, we will be wearing our red jerseys. If you haven't already, secure your seats to help with the home-ice advantage! When you're picking out what to wear to the rink, throw on your red Winterhawks apparel as we red out the VMC! Don't have anything red; we've got you covered!

Check out the team store before the game and save 20% off some of the best red merchandise (some exclusions may apply). You may also find other select items at a discount, so be sure to arrive early because once they're gone, they're gone.

