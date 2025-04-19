Six Former Kelowna Rockets To Suit Up In 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

April 19, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release







The Kelowna Rockets will be well represented in the National Hockey League's Stanley Cup Playoffs, as there will be six former Rockets representing five different NHL teams.

Leon Draisaitl is back in the playoffs with the Edmonton Oilers, as is Jamie Benn with his Dallas Stars. Josh Morrissey and Luke Schenn will both suit up for the Winnipeg Jets while Kaedan Korczak will tend the blue line for the Vegas Golden Knights and Nolan Foote will suit up for the New Jersey Devils.

Draisaitl had another spectacular season with the Oilers, leading the league in goals with 52 while also leading the Oilers in points with 106. His 106 points has him tied with David Pastrnak for third overall, only behind Nikita Kucherov (121) and Nathan MacKinnon (116). Edmonton will face off with the Los Angeles Kings for fourth consecutive season in the first-round. Their series will begin on Monday, April 21st.

Benn wrapped up his 12th season as captain of the Stars and was a productive member of a potent Stars offence that finished third in the league in total goals with 275. The Stars were also third in goals-per-game with 3.35. Benn himself had 16 goals and 49 points in 80 games. Dallas will play host to the Colorado Avalanche in their first round series, which will start on Saturday, April 19th.

Morrissey and Schenn will help lead the President Trophy winning Winnipeg Jets into their first-round matchup against the St. Louis Blues, with Game 1 going on Saturday, April 19th. Morrissey had another strong season on Winnipeg's backend, playing in 80 games where he scored 14 goals and 48 assists for 62 points. Schenn was acquired by the Jets at the NHL's trade deadline from the Nashville Predators. In 15 games the defensive stalwart has contributed with two assists and a +5 rating.

Twenty-four-year-old Kaedan Korczak split time between Vegas and the Golden Knights' AHL affiliate, the Henderson Silver Knights. In 40 NHL games the smooth skating rearguard posted 10 assists and a +15 rating. Vegas will begin their first round series against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday, April 20th.

Nolan Foote was recently recalled by the New Jersey Devils where he's suited up in seven games and registered one assist. In 53 American Hockey League games, he's scored 18 goals and 39 points. The Devils will take on the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round, which begins on Sunday, April 20th.

