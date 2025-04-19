Darby, Hawks Stun Silvertips 4-3 in Game 5

April 19, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

The heart-attack Portland Winterhawks struck again in Game 5 at the Angel of the Winds Arena on Friday evening when Hudson Darby deflected a Tyson Jugnauth shot-pass to the back of the net with a minute left in regulation to stun the Everett Silvertips 4-3 and take a 3-2 series lead.

Round 2, Game 5: Portland (4) vs Everett (3)

SOG: POR (36) - EVT (39)

PP: POR (1/4) - EVT (1/4)

Saves: Štěbeták (36/39) - LeGall (32/36)

SCORING:

POR - Josh Zakreski (6) from Diego Buttazzoni and Tyson Jugnauth (power play)

EVT - Landon DuPont (3) from Tyler MacKenzie and Tarin Smith (power play)

POR - Kyle Chyzowski (9) from Carter Sotheran and Josh Zakreski

EVT - Kaden Hammell (4) from Shea Busch and Austin Roest

POR - Alex Weiermair (7) from Kyle Chyzowski

EVT - Julius Miettinen (5) from Landon DuPont and Cole Temple

POR - Hudson Darby (3) from Tyson Jugnauth (game winner)

GAME SUMMARY:

Game 5 began with a penalty-filled first period, with a combined five infractions called. Portland scored first on a five-on-three power play, courtesy of Game 4 OT hero Josh Zakreski. The Winterhawks were on a two-man advantage for 1:55 with back-to-back infractions on the Silvertips. The 19-year-old parked himself at the top of Raiden LeGall's crease and found a loose puck following a Diego Buttazzoni one-time blast.

Landon DuPont evened the score at one on Everett's second power play. Overage forward Tyler MacKenzie received a pass from Tarin Smith and went behind the net. Portland's penalty killers thought the play was headed around Ondřej Štěbeták's blue paint. Instead, the former Medicine Hat Tigers captain set up DuPont right back where he came from.

Each team's captain scored at even strength in the middle frame. First, it was Kyle Chyzowski, who equalled his 2024 WHL Playoff goal output with his ninth goal of the postseason. Carter Sotheran's shot generated a rebound, which confused the Silvertips defenders and LeGall long enough for the Winterhawks centerman to bury the chance. Then, 1:59 later, as he did in Game 4, Kaden Hammell got the Silvertips back square.

Alex Weiermair capitalized on a tremendous backcheck by Chyzowski. The 19-year-old from Los Angeles, California, tucked home his seventh of the playoffs 30 seconds into the third period. For the third time, Everett tied the game. Julius Miettinen got his stick on a point shot from DuPont. A brief video review confirmed the Seattle Kraken prospect's stick was below the crossbar.

However, the highlight of the night belonged to Jugnauth and 2006-born forward Hudson Darby. With just over a minute to play, Jugnauth pinched at his offensive blue line and sent the puck towards the front of the net. Darby's deflection was perfect and went off the backbar with exactly 60 seconds to play.

When the final horn sounded, all the Winterhawks stormed off the bench and mobbed Štěbeták in celebration before exiting down their tunnel to the locker room.

UP NEXT:

Game 6 will be played at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. The Winterhawks have an opportunity to advance to back-to-back Western Conference Championships with a win.

