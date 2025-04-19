Silvertips Force Game 7 as Winterhawks Fall in Game 6

April 19, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Everett Silvertips struck 44 seconds into Game 6 and never looked back as the No. 1 seed forced a Game 7 on Tuesday at the Angel of the Winds Arena.

Round 2, Game 6: Everett (8) vs Portland (4)

SOG: EVT (38) - POR (27)

PP: EVT (1/4) - POR (1/3)

Saves: Sanche (22/26) - Štìbeták (10/15), Schlenker (20/23)

SCORING:

EVT - Lukas Kaplan (3) from Jesse Heslop and Landon DuPont

EVT - Julius Miettinen (6) from Brek Liske and Tyler MacKenzie

POR - Kyle McDonough (1) from Kayd Ruedig

EVT - Landon DuPont (4) from Tyler MacKenzie and Austin Roest (power play)

EVT - Jesse Heslop (2) from Kaden Hammell and Lukas Kaplan

EVT - Tyler MacKenzie (2)

POR - Alex Weiermair (8) from Tyson Jugnauth and Carter Sotheran

POR - Diego Buttazzoni (8) from Tyson Jugnauth and Kyle Chyzowski

EVT - Austin Roest (7) from Landon DuPont and Zackary Shantz

EVT - Tarin Smith (4) from Austin Roest and Shea Busch

POR - Kyle Chyzowski (11) from Ryan Miller and Max Pšenička

EVT - Shea Busch (6) from Austin Roest and Zackary Shantz

GAME SUMMARY:

With their season on the line, the Everett Silvertips came out buzzing from the opening faceoff. Less than a minute into the game, an unfortunate bounce off the corner glass on a dump-in that went right to the slot. Lukas Kaplan scored his third goal of the playoffs only 44 seconds into Game 6 before Ondøej Štìbeták could get back to the blue paint.

Julius Miettinen gave the Silvertips a 2-0 advantage when he capitalized on a rebound to the left of Štìbeták. The Finnish import forward won the race to the loose puck in front of two Winterhawks defenders.

Portland got on the board with 2:54 to play in the 1st period when a dynamic rush by 2007-born defenseman Kayd Ruedig caused enough chaos in front of Jesse Sanche, who was making his first appearance in the second round, for Kyle McDonough to get rewarded with his first of the 2025 WHL Playoffs.

Before the teams departed for the intermission, Everett restored its two-goal lead on a power-play goal by 15-year-old, exceptional status defenseman Landon DuPont. Štìbeták was screened on the play, and the fourth tally for DuPont avoided the 6-foot-1, 165-pound Czechia goaltender.

The start of the middle frame was all Everett as the visitors struck twice in the first 91 seconds. First, Heslop finished off a two-on-one odd-man rush with Kaden Hammell making the pass across. Then, 61 seconds later, Tyler MacKenzie's wrist shot went into the upper corner for a 5-1 Silvertips lead.

Marek Schlenker entered the game for his playoff debut, and the first time between the pipes for Portland since March 22 in Seattle.

19-year-old Alex Weiermair stopped the bleeding for the Winterhaks with a slap shot that beat Sanche several feet inside the blue line. A power-play goal from Diego Buttazzoni 2:04 later got the 5,846 fans back on their feet.

The good feelings quickly dissipated when Nashville Predators signed prospect Austin Roest answered with his seventh of the playoffs 2:04 after Buttazzoni's eighth. Tarin Smith made it 7-3 as the Anaheim Ducks third-round selection in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft now has points in all six games of the series.

Winterhawks captain Kyle Chyzowski finished the scoring in the second period at 18:40, cleaning up a loose puck in the crease.

To conclude the scoring, a three-on-two rush by the Silvertips 50 seconds into the final frame was finished off by Shea Busch.

UP NEXT:

After four games in five nights, the teams will take two much-needed days off. Game 7 will be played at the Angel of the Winds Arena on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. The winner will move on to the Western Conference Championship against either the Victoria Royals or the Spokane Chiefs.

