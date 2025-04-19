Hitmen Edge Hurricanes, 6-5

April 19, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary Hitmen News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Hitmen jumped ahead in the round two series with the Lethbridge Hurricanes after another thrilling 6-5 overtime comeback win on Friday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Ben Kindel played hero for the second straight game, scoring back-to-back overtime winners. The Hitmen came back from a 5-2 deficit in the second period and would go on to score four unanswered. Lethbridge opened the scoring in the first period with a goal from Miquel Marques. Carter Yakemchuk would tie the game with a blast off the face off. The two teams would trade goals again, with Gustafson returning Lethbridge's lead. Brandon Gorzynski would tie the game at the tail end of the second with his third of the playoffs.

Lethbridge would collect the next three goals, with Brayden Yager finding the back of the net, followed by two from Logan Wormald to make it 5-2. Connor Hvidston would launch the Hitmen comeback at the end of the second period with a power play goal. Carson Wetsch put Calgary within one just over six minutes into the final frame. Oliver Tulk tied the game with 6:22 left in regulation, ultimately forcing overtime.

It would only take one more second than Wednesday's overtime winner for Ben Kindel to complete Calgary's comeback and take a 6-5 victory. Kindel scored Wednesday's winner at 6:08, while Friday night's came at the 6:09 mark.

Calgary now pushes Lethbridge to the brink of elimination, leading the series 3-2 heading into game six in Lethbridge Saturday night.

If necessary, the Eastern Conference Semi-Final will return to Calgary for game seven. Tickets are available at HitmenHockey.com/Tickets. Game time is at 7:00 p.m. at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

