Spokane Chiefs Named Winner of WHL Business Award for 2024-25

April 22, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today the Spokane Chiefs as the winner of the WHL Business Award for the 2024-25 WHL Regular Season.

The WHL Business Award is presented annually to the WHL Club that best exemplifies giving back to the community and producing an electrifying game-day experience for fans.

The Chiefs were last recognized with the WHL Business Award in 2022-23. This also marks the fourth time in franchise history the Chiefs have been named winner of the WHL Business Award, previously being recognized in 1995-96 and 2000-01.

The Chiefs celebrated their 40th anniversary season in the Western Hockey League with a banner year across all areas of business operations, setting benchmarks in attendance, community impact, digital innovation, and league collaborations.

The Chiefs ranked second in WHL attendance with 220,000 fans passing through the doors of the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena, averaging over 6,500 fans per game, representing the Club's highest per-game average since 2008-09. The successful season at the gate included two sellouts over 10,000 fans each, and 13 games with more than 7,500 in attendance. The Chiefs experienced 20-per-cent growth in season ticket revenue with a 95-per-cent renewal rate and record-setting group sales.

Inspired by MLB's Seattle Mariners and the NHL's Vancouver Canucks, the Chiefs executed successful promotional nights, including Educator Appreciation Night, and raised over $20,000 through theme jersey sales. A new partnership with a Veteran-led law firm launched community initiatives like Wreaths for Fallen Heroes and the Get Out and Play Challenge.

The Chiefs generated record high revenues in corporate sponsorship for the third consecutive season and enjoyed successful performance on digital platforms, including drawing one million pageviews on SpokaneChiefs.com, 4.6 million impressions on Instagram, and more than 750,000 views on TikTok.

With a commitment to innovation, community, and excellence, the Spokane Chiefs serve as a model franchise in the WHL.

The WHL Business Award was voted upon by WHL General Managers.

Winners of the WHL Business Award (since 2005)

2024-25: Spokane Chiefs

2023-24: Edmonton Oil Kings

2022-23: Spokane Chiefs

2021-22: Everett Silvertips

2020-21: Not presented due to COVID-19

2019-20: Lethbridge Hurricanes

2018-19: Everett Silvertips

2017-18: Edmonton Oil Kings

2016-17: Regina Pats

2015-16: Victoria Royals

2014-15: Kelowna Rockets

2013-14: Seattle Thunderbirds

2012-13: Dave Chyzowski, Kamloops Blazers

2011-12: Corey Nyhagen, Moose Jaw Warriors

2010-11: Mike Moore, Calgary Hitmen

2009-10: Zoran Rajcic, Everett Silvertips

2008-09: Mike Bortolussi, Medicine Hat Tigers

2007-08: Kip Reghenas, Calgary Hitmen

2006-07: Bruce Vance, Prince Albert Raiders

2005-06: Dave Andjelic, Medicine Hat Tigers

2004-05: Roger Lemire, Vancouver Giants

