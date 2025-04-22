Chiefs Return Home for Game 6 vs VIC with 3-2 Series Lead

April 22, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. -The Spokane Chiefs return home with a 3-2 series lead looking to close out Round 2 against the Victoria Royals Tuesday night at Spokane Arena.

LOCATION: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena

TIME: 7:05 p.m. PST

JERSEY COLOR: Red

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m. PST) -Listen online.

WATCH: Victory+

FOLLOW:@spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X. #GoChiefsGo

