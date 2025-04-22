Chiefs Return Home for Game 6 vs VIC with 3-2 Series Lead
April 22, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. -The Spokane Chiefs return home with a 3-2 series lead looking to close out Round 2 against the Victoria Royals Tuesday night at Spokane Arena.
LOCATION: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
TIME: 7:05 p.m. PST
JERSEY COLOR: Red
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m. PST) -Listen online.
WATCH: Victory+
FOLLOW:@spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X. #GoChiefsGo
