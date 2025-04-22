T-Birds Acquire Draft Picks in Trade with Red Deer
April 22, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Seattle Thunderbirds News Release
Kent, WA. - The Seattle Thunderbirds have announced the acquisition of a 4th round pick in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft and a conditional 4th round draft pick in the 2028 WHL Prospects Draft from the Red Deer Rebels in exchange for prospect Zane Torre.
Torre, drafted by the Thunderbirds in the 2nd round 43rd overall of the 2023 WHL U.S. Prospects draft, has been playing for the Shattuck SM 16 team. Torre appeared in 94 games for Shattuck, recording 51 goals and 49 assists.
