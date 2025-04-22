Game Day Hub: Round 2, Game 7 at Everett Silvertips

April 22, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

It all comes down to tonight! The best-of-seven series between the No. 5 seed Portland Winterhawks and Scotty Munro Trophy-winning Everett Silvertips is tied at three, with the winner of Game 7 this evening advancing to the Western Conference Championship! Portland is looking to make it in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2013-2014.

The series started with Everett winning the first two games at home, followed by Portland returning the favor to the Silvertips.

Three of the first four contests required overtime to find a winner. Jesse Heslop and Julius Miettinen were the heroes in Games 1 and 2, respectively. Josh Zakreski won Game 4 in overtime on an assist from Diego Buttazzoni.

Game 5 appeared to be headed to the extra session as well; however, Tyson Jugnauth, Hudson Darby, and the heart-attack Hawks had other ideas, scoring with exactly 60 seconds remaining in regulation.

After the first five games of the series were won by two goals or fewer, the Silvertips extended their season with an 8-4 win on Saturday in Game 6, setting up this winner-take-all Game 7.

Puck Drop: 7:05 P.M.

Venue: Angel of the Winds Arena

Uniforms: White

Series Schedule:

Game 1 - Portland (2) @ Everett (3) OT

Game 2 - Portland (3) @ Everett (4) OT

Game 3 - Everett (1) @ Portland (3)

Game 4 - Everett (5) @ Portland (6) OT

Game 5 - Portland (4) @ Everett (3)

Game 6 - Everett (8) @ Portland (4)

Game 7 - Tuesday, April 22 - @EVT - 7:05 p.m. (Watch Party hosted by Grains of Wrath at 230 NE 5th Avenue, Camas, WA 98607)

Veteran Presence

Friday in Everett, Washington, Winterhawks Captain Kyle Chyzowski and Alternate Captain Ryder Thompson played in their 50th WHL Playoff game. Portland highlights 50 games in the postseason as a career milestone.

They are the 20th and 21st players to do so in our 49-year franchise history.

Scouting the Hawks

Four active Portland Winterhawks were recognized by NHL Central Scouting on its final rankings. Rookie defenseman Max Pšenička headlined the list of North American skaters, ranking 40th on the list. Ryan Miller climbed nearly 60 spots to No.60 on the final rankings and Diego Buttazzoni earned a 50-point boost to No.141 among North American skaters. First-year Winterhawks Ondřej Štěbeták clocks in as the No.8 North American goaltender eligible for the 2025 NHL Draft in Los Angeles.

Watch with Us

The playoffs are an exciting time, and what is better than watching with fellow Winterhawks fans and the Rosebuds? Come out to Grains of Wrath (230 NE 5th Avenue, Camas, WA 98607) at 7:05 P.M. and catch all the action and join in on the T.N.T. chant while enjoying great food and beverages!

Be sure to arrive early as seats will fill up quickly!

Watch from Home

If you cannot attend our official viewing party, there is a no-cost option available as the WHL Playoffs will be available on Victory+ without geo-restrictions, giving fans the opportunity to follow their favorite teams and players on the road to the championship. With Victory+ offering a free, ad-supported streaming service, this ensures that the game is accessible to everyone, no matter where they are or what devices they use, including Samsung and Vizio smart TVs, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, Android and web browser.

Learn more at victoryplus.com/download

Victory+ has a home and away feed available. For Game 7 in Everett, click on the Away Feed to hear Winterhawks broadcaster Nick Marek! Share the link with your family and friends.

The video feed will be live five minutes before puck drop. If you want to catch more of Nick's pre-game show, tune in on the Winterhawks App.

