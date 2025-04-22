2024-2025 Prince George Cougars Awards: Dorothy Johnson Memorial Award (Fan Favourite): Borya Valis

April 22, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







Over the next week, the Prince George Cougars are rolling out their year end awards for the 2024-2025 season. Two winners will be announced each day. Check the Cougars website or social platforms to see the winners over the week.

The 2024-2025 Dorothy Johnson Memorial Award, as voted as the fan favourite, goes to forward Borya Valis. Valis wins this award for the first time in his career with the Cougars. Borya received the most votes on the recent fan favourite poll conducted on the Cougars' website. Valis had a magnificent 2024-25 campaign, compiling 81 points (34-47-81) which also helped him earn an NHL contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Fan Favourite award is named after Dorothy Johnson, affectionately known as Gramma Cougar. Dorothy was a long-time supporter of the Cougars, as she was an original season member since the team arrived in Prince George ahead of the 1994-95 season.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from April 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.