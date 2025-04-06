T-Birds Face Must Win Game Six

April 6, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Seattle Thunderbirds News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - Despite a Brayden Schuurman hat trick the Seattle Thunderbirds fell, 7-4, to the Everett Silvertips in Game Five of their first round playoff series Saturday at Angel of the Winds Arena. Seattle now trails the best of seven series, three games to two, and face a must win Game Six Monday at the accesso ShoWare Center in Kent. Game time is 7:05 p.m.

The difference in the game was special teams play as Everett was awarded nine power plays and scored five times with the man advantage.

"I thought the officiating was inconsistent," said head coach Matt O'Dette. "Some of the penalties were warranted but I thought some were not. It makes it hard to tell what the standard is out there."

Seattle got off to another good start with Schuurman scoring on the game's first shot, at 1:08, assisted by Coster Dunn. The T-Birds continued to attack and were outshooting the Silvertips, 9-3, when Seattle's parade to the penalty box began.

Everett tied it with a power play goal at 16:44. They took the lead while skating with a two-man advantage at 19:12. They added a third power play goal at 19:41, then increased their lead to 4-1 just before the first period ended with an even strength goal at 19:56.

The Thunderbirds closed back to within two goals with a power play goal of their own at 2:46 of the second period. Schuurman scored his second of the game with Nathan Pilling and Braeden Cootes assisting.

"Second periods you need to be really efficient. You have to be mindful of the longer change, and how you're managing the puck" remarked O'Dette. "I thought that was much better tonight compared to last night."

Late in the second though, Everett was awarded another power play and converted, scoring at 17:16. Schuurman got the T-Birds back to within 5-3, completing his hat trick at 17:49. Matej Pekar had the lone assist.

Schuurman, who won a WHL title with Moose Jaw last season, says the team is still focused, despite the loss. "Coming back home for game six, we're really excited. We have our backs against the wall. It's do or die and I think that's where we'll be at our best."

Seattle stayed within two goals until the Silvertips got another power play opportunity midway through the third period and scored at 12:16, then added a seventh goal a minute and a half later. With the game all but decided, the T-Birds were given a late power play and Cootes scored at 16:15, assisted by Dunn and Radim Mrtka.

"We've had our back against the wall for a while now," explained O'Dette. "We've been in desperation mode for the last two and a half months. We just need to tap into that once more and win a hockey game on Monday."

T-BIRDS EXTRAS

This is the fifth time these teams have faced each other in the postseason, but the first time a series has gone to a Game Six.

Rookie Colton Gerrior was in the lineup for Game Five and saw his first WHL playoff action.

If Game Seven is necessary, it will be in Everett next Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.

