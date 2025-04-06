Oil Kings Get Chance to Close out Series with Raiders at Home

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings have another chance to close out their first-round WHL playoff series with the Prince Albert Raiders today.

Edmonton leads the best-of-seven series 3-2 and will be at home for their second opportunity to move on to round two after a 4-2 loss in Prince Albert on Friday in a game where the Oil Kings outshot the Raiders 38-26, winning the shot battle for the fourth time in five games this series. Through five games, the Oil Kings are outshooting the Raiders by an average of 7.6 shots per-game.

The Oil Kings are now back on Rogers Place ice where they are 2-0-0 in this first round, and were 21-12-0-1 during the regular season. The Oil Kings got back-to-back 3-2 wins on Tuesday and Wednesday in this series to push them one win away from the second round.

The special teams continue to be a factor in the series with Edmonton scoring a special teams marker in each of the five games, while Prince Albert has scored on special teams in four of the five contests.

Game time from Rogers Place is 4 p.m.

