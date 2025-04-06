Oil Kings and Raiders Need Game Seven

April 6, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton, Alta. - There will be a game seven between the Edmonton Oil Kings and Prince Albert Raiders in this first round WHL Playoff series.

Edmonton fell 4-3 to the Raiders in game six on Sunday afternoon in Edmonton in what was a back-and-forth, evenly fought game.

The Oil Kings opened the scoring in the game with Marshall Finnie tipping home a shot on the powerplay with under three minutes to play in the frame.

In the second, Prince Albert tied things up with Aiden Oiring scoring a powerplay goal of his own to make it 1-1 about halfway through the second.

Then, in the third, the game ramped up even more creating an entertaining final period of play. Rilen Kovacevic scored shorthanded to make it 2-1 Raiders less than a minute in, followed by Oiring's second of the evening to make it 3-1. Although it didn't take long for Edmonton to storm back as just 13 seconds after the Raiders made it 3-1, Rylen Roersma made it 3-2 to bring Edmonton back to within a goal. Just a minute after that, Landon Hanson burst down the right wing and fired one five hole to tie the game just like that.

The third period continued to see some chances for both clubs, including a number of looks on a four-minute powerplay for Edmonton. But, with just over a minute to play, the Oil Kings were called for a hooking penalty, leading to a Raider powerplay that capitalized with 55 seconds to go in the game, making it 4-3.

Ethan Simcoe made 19 saves in this one for Edmonton. The Oil Kings powerplay was 1-for-6 and the penalty kill was 1-for-3.

Game seven is on Tuesday in Prince Albert.

