Tips Even Series with Crucial 6-2 Win in Kent
April 6, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Everett Silvertips News Release
KENT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips knotted the Western Conference Quarterfinal at two games a piece with a 6-2 win over the Seattle Thunderbirds Friday night.
Simon Lovsin opened the scoring for Seattle with his fourth goal of the series 4:08 into the first period. Everett would not respond until 5:51 into the second period, as a Julius Miettinen shot caromed off two different legs to the back of the net for his first of the series. Miettinen would give the Tips the lead at 15:37, tapping in a backdoor feed from Caine Wilke in the crease.
Everett worked rapid-fire in the third period, first striking at 2:10 as Dominik Rymon backhanded a loose puck in the slot around the legs of netminder Scott Ratzlaff for his second goal of the series. Just 1:25 later, Jaxsin Vaughan ripped a wrist shot over Ratzlaff's shoulder from the right boards for a 4-1 lead. Shea Busch contributed his third of the series less than a minute after as the Tips extended their lead.
Though Nathan Pilling would briefly stop the bleeding with a powerplay goal, Rylan Pearce would net one of his own for Everett to complete the scoring at 10:44.
Raiden LeGall turned aside 33 of 35 for the win. Game Five is set for Everett tomorrow night at 6 p.m.
