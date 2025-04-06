Tips Even Series with Crucial 6-2 Win in Kent

April 6, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







KENT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips knotted the Western Conference Quarterfinal at two games a piece with a 6-2 win over the Seattle Thunderbirds Friday night.

Simon Lovsin opened the scoring for Seattle with his fourth goal of the series 4:08 into the first period. Everett would not respond until 5:51 into the second period, as a Julius Miettinen shot caromed off two different legs to the back of the net for his first of the series. Miettinen would give the Tips the lead at 15:37, tapping in a backdoor feed from Caine Wilke in the crease.

Everett worked rapid-fire in the third period, first striking at 2:10 as Dominik Rymon backhanded a loose puck in the slot around the legs of netminder Scott Ratzlaff for his second goal of the series. Just 1:25 later, Jaxsin Vaughan ripped a wrist shot over Ratzlaff's shoulder from the right boards for a 4-1 lead. Shea Busch contributed his third of the series less than a minute after as the Tips extended their lead.

Though Nathan Pilling would briefly stop the bleeding with a powerplay goal, Rylan Pearce would net one of his own for Everett to complete the scoring at 10:44.

Raiden LeGall turned aside 33 of 35 for the win. Game Five is set for Everett tomorrow night at 6 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.