Game Day Hub: Round 1, Game 6

April 6, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The No. 5 seed Portland Winterhawks hold a 3-2 lead in their best-of-seven series with the No. 4 seed Prince George Cougars. Following three games at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum, the CN Centre now plays host for this first-round matchup in the 2025 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien. The Winterhawks can advance to the second round with a win.

Discipline will be a key factor on Sunday as special teams are amplified in the playoffs. Entering Game 6, the Winterhawks have eight power play goals on 25 opportunities, including at least one goal on the man advantage in all five games. Meanwhile, the Cougars are 3-for-14, but all three goals came in Game 4.

Puck Drop: 6:00 P.M.

Venue: CN Centre

Uniforms: Black

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App

Watch Live: Victory+

Follow Along: Box Score

Game Notes: Winterhawks Game Notes

Series Schedule:

Game 1 - Portland (6) at Prince George (7) OT

Game 2 - Portland (5) at Prince George (2)

Game 3 - Prince George (3) at Portland (6)

Game 4 - Prince George (4) at Portland (5) 2OT

Game 5 - Prince George (7) at Portland (2)

Game 6 - Sunday, April 6 - @PG - 6:00 p.m.

*Game 7 - Monday, April 7 - @PG - 7:00 p.m.

*If Necessary

Last time out

With their season on the line, the Cougars played inspired hockey in Game 5, winning 7-2 at the VMC. For the first time in the series, Prince George scored the game's first goal when Riley Heidt netted his second of the playoffs. Matteo Danis, the leading scorer for the Cougars, made it 2-0 six minutes later. Overage defenseman Ryder Thompson got Portland on the board with 3:56 remaining in the opening frame. Koehn Ziemmer extended the Prince George lead to 3-1 in the second period, the eventual game-winning goal.

Following the 18-minute intermission, the Cougars struck just 12 seconds into the 3rd period on Danis' second of the evening, dampening the come-back efforts of the Hawks. Alex Weiermair converted on a power-play opportunity to get Portland back within two, but when Terik Parascak forced a turnover at the blue line and scored on the ensuing breakaway 1:35 later, the lead was too much to overcome. Borya Valis and Ziemmer added a goal before the final horn sounded.

Tyson Jugnauth stands alone

Tyson Jugnauth's 13 points (2G, 11A) through five games in the series against Prince George is the most points by a defenseman in any playoff series in franchise history. Per team historian Andy Kemper, the previous record belonged to Jeff Finley, who scored 12 points (1G, 11A) in 1986-1987 vs. Kamloops in eight games (best-of-nine series).

* A stat correction will be made by the WHL, updating Jugnauth's total to reflect 13. The secondary assist on Alex Weiermair's goal at 6:24 of the 3rd period will be changed from Diego Buttazzoni to Jugnauth.

WHL Humanitarian of the Year

The Western Hockey League announced Wednesday that Portland Winterhawks second-year forward Kyle McDonough was one of three Western Conference Finalists for the Humanitarian of the Year award.

WHL Western Conference All Stars

The Western Hockey League announced Tuesday the 2024-2025 Conference All-Star teams, naming Winterhawks forward Kyle Chyzowski and defenseman Tyson Jugnauth to the Western Conference First All-Star Team.

