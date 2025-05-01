Game 3 Goes to the Chiefs 8-5 over Winterhawks

May 1, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Spokane Chiefs scored three unanswered goals in the third period to win Game 3 over the Portland Winterhawks 8-5 and take a 3-0 series lead in the 2025 Western Conference Championship, presented by Nutrien.

Round 3, Game 3: Spokane (8) vs Portland (5)

SOG: SPO (40) - POR (29)

PP: SPO (1/2) - POR (2/3)

Saves: Cowan (24/29) - Štìbeták (32/40)

SCORING:

SPO - Chase Harrington (12) from Will McIsaac and Mathis Preston

POR - Josh Zakreski (9) from Tyson Jugnauth and Kyle Chyzowski (power play)

SPO - Berkly Catton (9) from Nathan Mayes and Will McIsaac

POR - Diego Buttazzoni (13) from Alex Weiermair and Ryan Miller (power play)

SPO - Owen Martin (4) from Sam Oremba and Mathis Preston (power play)

SPO - Will McIsaac (1) from Mathis Preston and Chase Harrington

POR - Diego Buttazzoni (14) from Kyle Chyzowski and Josh Zakreski

SPO - Andrew Cristall (18) from Brayden Crampton and Berkly Catton

POR - Joel Plante (2) from Carter Sotheran

POR - Josh Zakreski (10) from Diego Buttazzoni and Ryder Thompson

SPO - Coco Armstrong (1) from Owen Schoettler and Cameron Parr (game winning)

SPO - Mathis Preston (8) from Owen Martin and Will McIsaac

SPO - Assanali Sarkenov (7) from Chase Harrington

GAME SUMMARY:

The Western Conference Championship series returned to the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland for the second-straight WHL Playoffs, presented by Nutrien.

Trailing 2-0 in the best-of-seven series, the Winterhawks had an early power play, which generated several quality shots on Dawson Cowan, but was unable to beat the 2005-born netminder.

Spokane opened the scoring 11:28 into the first period when Chase Harrington, the overtime hero for the Chiefs in Game 2, capitalized on a loose puck to Ondøej Štìbeták's right.

The Winterhawks' second power play chance was a success when 20-year-old defenseman Tyson Jugnauth's shot deflected in off Josh Zakreski, his first goal of the evening.

Berkly Catton gave Spokane the lead right back, though, when the Seattle Kraken prospect deflected Nathan Mayes' point shot with only 1:11 left in the opening frame.

2006-born forward Diego Buttazzoni, Portland's franchise leader in power-play goals in one postseason coming into Game 3, saw his record extended in the middle period. With Catton in the box for a two-minute holding penalty, Alex Weiermair spotted the Langley, British Columbia, native alone in the slot. With enough time and space to pick his spot on Cowan, Buttazzoni snapped home his ninth power play and 13th overall goal of the 2025 WHL Playoffs.

The Chiefs responded with a power-play goal of their own at 10:46 when Owen Martin pounced on a fortunate bounce off Cole Slobodian's skate. The Oakbank, Manitoba, native's fourth of the playoffs gave Spokane a 3-2 lead. Less than three minutes later, defenseman Will McIsaac pushed the advantage to two with his first-career playoff goal and third point of Game 3.

During a four-on-four sequence and with more room to operate, Andrew Cristall and Joel Plante traded goals 26 seconds apart. Cristall finished off a perfect passing play by the visitors for his WHL-leading 18th tally. Plante got the Winterhawks to within a goal heading to the second intermission.

2:47 into the final frame, Josh Zakreski tied the game after Buttazzoni held up just inside the offensive blue line. However, from there, it was all Spokane as Portland was its own worst enemy at times, with turnovers in bad locations on the ice.

Coco Armstrong, Mathis Preston, and Assanali Sarkenov all scored within 4:03 of each other to put the Chiefs comfortably in front.

The Winterhawks pulled Štìbeták for an extra attacker during another four-on-four stretch to try to close the gap, but Cowan and the Chiefs held firm.

UP NEXT

The two teams are right back at the VMC for Game 4 on Thursday at 7:00 p.m.. Portland is looking to extend its season and play Game 5 on Saturday, while Spokane will advance to the WHL Championship with a win.

