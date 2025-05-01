Chiefs Take on 'Hawks in Game 4 of Western Conference Championship Thursday Night

May 1, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release


Portland, Ore. - The Spokane Chiefs kick off the month of May with a Game 4 battle against the Portland Winterhawks.

LOCATION: Veterans Memorial Coliseum

TIME: 7:00 p.m. PST

JERSEY COLOR: White

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m. PST) - Listen online.

WATCH: Victory+

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X. #GoChiefsGo

