Chiefs Take on 'Hawks in Game 4 of Western Conference Championship Thursday Night
May 1, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Portland, Ore. - The Spokane Chiefs kick off the month of May with a Game 4 battle against the Portland Winterhawks.
LOCATION: Veterans Memorial Coliseum
TIME: 7:00 p.m. PST
JERSEY COLOR: White
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m. PST) - Listen online.
WATCH: Victory+
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X. #GoChiefsGo
Check out the Spokane Chiefs Statistics
