Tigers Win 5-3 to Become Eastern Conference Champions

May 1, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







The Tigers and Hurricanes faced off in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday night at the VisitLethbridge.Com Arena. The Tigers were looking to complete the sweep and punch their ticket to the WHL Championship Series while the Hurricanes were hoping to send the series back to Medicine Hat for Game 5.

The Hurricanes opened the scoring early in the first period thanks to some nifty passing. Bradyen Edwards found Logan Wormald coming down the slot alone. Wormald made a nice deke and finished the play off on the backhand. Miguel Marques also picked up an assist on Wormald's sixth of the playoffs.

Lethbridge received a power play midway through the period and were hoping to add to their lead. The Tigers' penalty kill has been great throughout the playoffs though and is always looking to score short handed. Hunter St. Martin got the puck in deep on the kill and found Mathew Ward trailing. He took the pass and put it between his legs to get past the defender. He let go of a quick backhand and tied the game at a goal apiece.

The Tigers would strike again on the special teams late in the period. This time on a power play of their own, Gavin McKenna moved the puck over to Bryce Pickford on the right side. He skated in and ripped a shot from the faceoff dot that found the top corner on the glove side. Tanner Molendyk picked up the secondary assist on the go-ahead goal. McKenna's assist extended his point streak to an amazing 53 games.

The second period was a little tighter to start but the Tigers would add two late goals to take a commanding 4-1 heading into the final frame. Misha Volotovskii got things started with 7:40 remaining in the period. Ethan Neutens put a big one-timer on net but it rang off the post. The puck came out to Volotovskii at the side of the net. He wristed home his third into the yawning cage. Molendyk picked up his second assist of the game on the goal.

The Tigers' power play went back to work late in the period. Ryder Ritchie put a shot on net from the slot. The goaltender made the initial save but the puck trickled out to Ward at the side of the net. He was able to beat the goalie up high on the short side with a wrister. St. Martin picked up another assist on Ward's second of the night.

The Hurricanes came out firing in the third period scoring two quick goals to cut the lead to a single goal. Kash Andresen made it a two-goal game only a 1:32 into period. Luke Cozens put a shot on net from in close and the puck took an unexpected bounce. Players lost track of the puck but it bounced in front of the net at Andresen's feet. He quickly slapped home his second goal of the playoffs. Trae Johnson picked up the second assist on the goal.

Just under five minutes later, Caden Price was able to get in front of the Tigers clearing attempt. He put a long shot on net from the blue line and it was redirected by Anthony Wilson past the netminder. Wilson's third goal of the game gave the Hurricanes some life and brought the fans to their feet.

The teams battled hard throughout the reminder of the third period with each determined to win. With time running out, the Hurricanes decided to go with the extra attacker. Oasiz Wiesblatt was able to clear the puck from the Tigers zone and McKenna beat the Hurricanes defenders to the puck. He skated over the line and let a wrister go that iced the game and would secure the Tigers trip to the WHL Championship Series.

Harrison Meneghin picked up his 10th win of the playoffs making 18 saves on 21 shots. Jackson Unger got the start in net for the Hurricanes. He made 34 saves on 38 shots.

Shots:

Medicine Hat - 39

Lethbridge - 21

Special Teams:

PP: 2/2 - 100%

PK: 1/1 - 100%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Logan McCutcheon - Lethbridge

Brayden Edwards - Lethbridge

Noah Chadwick - Lethbridge

Supplement King Hardest Working Player: Mathew Ward

The Tigers now advance to the WHL Championship Series to take on the winner of the Western Conference Final (Portland or Spokane). The finals' schedule will be released once an opponent has been determined.

