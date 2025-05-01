Game Day Hub: Round 3, Game 4 vs Spokane Chiefs

May 1, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Winterhawks have their backs against the wall, as they trail the Spokane Chiefs 3-0 in the best-of-seven Western Conference Championship series, presented by Nutrien. Last night, Portland put another five goals on the board but was unable to slow down the Spokane offense, as eight different Chiefs found the back of the net.

Josh Zakreski and Diego Buttazzoni each finished Game 3 with two goals and one assist to lead the Winterhawks' attack. Captain Kyle Chyzowski added two assists as the top line contributed eight points. Joel Plante was the other goal scorer for Portland, as the 19-year-old struck for his second goal of the playoffs.

So far in the 2025 WHL Playoffs, the Hawks are a perfect 2-0 when facing elimination, as they won two road Game 7s in Rounds 1 and 2, Prince George and Everett, respectively.

With a win tonight, Portland will play Game 5 at home on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Puck Drop: 7:00 P.M.

Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Uniforms: Red

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App

Watch Live: Victory+

Series Schedule:

Game 1 - Portland (4) at Spokane (10)

Game 2 - Portland (5) at Spokane (6) OT

Game 3 - Spokane (8) at Portland (5)

Game 4 - Thursday, May 1 - @POR - 7:00 p.m.

*Game 5 - Saturday, May 3 - @POR - 6:00 p.m.

*Game 6 - Monday, May 5 - @SPO - 7:05 p.m. (Watch Party hosted by Cartside at 1825 N Williams Avenue, Portland, OR 97227)

*Game 7 - Tuesday, May 6 - @SPO - 7:05 p.m. (Watch Party hosted by Grains of Wrath at 230 NE 5th Avenue, Camas, WA 98607)

* If necessary

A new franchise leader on the scoresheet

Per Winterhawks Team Historian, Andy Kemper, Diego Buttazzoni now has the most power-play goals in a single postseason with nine. He passed Dave Waldie and Ty Rattie, who shared the previous record with seven!

Round 2 Notables

Led by team captain Kyle Chyzowski (7G, 4A) and fellow 2004-born skater Tyson Jugnauth (1G, 9A), the No. 5 seed Winterhawks advanced through the second round with 11 other players contributing at least one point against Everett.

Finn Spehar signed with the Hawks

2009-born forward Finn Spehar signed a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement with Portland. The high-skilled, talented winger is from Chaska, Minnesota, and was the team's second-round selection in the 2024 WHL U.S. Priority Draft.

Watch from Home

There is a no-cost option available as the WHL Playoffs are available on Victory+ without geo-restrictions, giving fans the opportunity to follow their favorite teams and players on the road to the championship. With Victory+ offering a free, ad-supported streaming service, this ensures that the game is accessible to everyone, no matter where they are or what devices they use, including Samsung and Vizio smart TVs, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, Android and web browser.

Learn more at victoryplus.com/download

Victory+ has a home and away feed available. For Game 4 in Portland, click on the Home Feed to hear Winterhawks broadcaster Nick Marek! Share the link with your family and friends.

The video feed will be live five minutes before puck drop. If you want to catch more of Nick's pre-game show, tune in on the Winterhawks App.

Game 4 Home Feed Link

Red Out the VMC

