Harrison Meneghin Named WHL Goaltender of the Month Tor April

May 1, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Calgary, AB - Medicine Hat Tigers netminder Harrison Meneghin has been named WHL Goaltender of the Month for April, the Western Hockey League announced Thursday.

This is the second straight month that Meneghin has been named WHL Goaltender of the Month, in addition to a win in January. He's also been recognized as the Pharmasave WHL Goaltender of the Week four times, including back-to-back wins to close out April.

Meneghin went undefeated for back-to-back months with an 8-0-0-0 record in April, a 2.65 goals-against average, a .882 save percentage and one shutout to help the Tigers reach the WHL Championship Series for the first time since 2007.

The 20-year-old has yet to lose a game in the 2025 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien. He's allowed two or fewer goals in five of nine starts, highlighted by a 25-save effort in a 3-2 win to knock out the Swift Current Broncos in their Round One matchup and an 18-save shutout in Game 4 to eliminate the Prince Albert Raiders in the second round.

The South Surrey, B.C. product also made 18 saves in a 5-3 win on April 30 to complete a sweep against his former team, the Lethbridge Hurricanes, in the 2025 WHL Eastern Conference Championship.

Meneghin is 10-0-0-0 in the postseason with a 2.43 goals-against average, a .889 save percentage and two shutouts. He ranks second among all qualified netminders in GAA, second in wins and is tied for first in shutouts. He hasn't registered a loss since February 21, 2025, stretching back into the regular season.

The Tampa Bay Lightning selected the 6-foot-4, 174-pound netminder in the seventh round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

He's posted a regular season career record of 69-42-8-3 with a 2.68 goals-against average, a .910 save percentage and seven shutouts over parts of four seasons with the Medicine Hat Tigers and Lethbridge Hurricanes.

The Tigers await the winner of the Western Conference Championship Series between the Spokane Chiefs and Portland Winterhawks.

Spokane leads the series 3-0 and can punch their ticket to the big dance with a win on Thursday, May 1 at 7:00 p.m. PST.

Fans can stream the 2025 WHL Playoffs for free on Victory+.

2024-25 WHL Goaltender of the Month

September/October: Jesse Sanche, Everett Silvertips

November: Evan Gardner, Saskatoon Blades (Columbus Blue Jackets)

December: Raiden LeGall, Everett Silvertips

January: Harrison Meneghin, Medicine Hat Tigers (Tampa Bay Lightning)

February: Daniel Hauser, Calgary Hitmen

March: Harrison Meneghin, Medicine Hat Tigers (Tampa Bay Lightning)

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from May 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.