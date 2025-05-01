DuPont Named WHL Rookie of the Month for April
May 1, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Everett Silvertips News Release
EVERETT, Wash. - The Western Hockey League's Rookie of the Year is adding another accolade to his historic 2024-25 campaign.
Landon DuPont has been named league Rookie of the Month for April. The 15-year-old logged eight games played in the month, posting five goals and seven assists for 12 points. He added a +5 defensive rating and 35 shots on goal.
DuPont's 15 total playoff points remains tops amongst all WHL rookies.
This is the third time that DuPont has been named WHL Rookie of the Month, having earned the accolade in September/October and December.
