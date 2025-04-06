Spokane Chiefs Advance to Round Two of 2025 WHL Playoffs Presented by Nutrien

April 6, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs have advanced to the second round of the WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien by virtue of their five-game series win over the Vancouver Giants in the first round.

SECOND ROUND SCENARIOS

Spokane will play either the Victoria Royals or the Seattle Thunderbirds in the next round.

If Seattle wins their first round series against the Everett Silvertips, Spokane will play Seattle. If the first overall seed Everett Silvertips win, the Chiefs will play the Victoria Royals. Dates of the second round will be determined at the conclusion of the Seattle-Everett series.

PLAYOFF PACKAGE HOLDERS

Playoff package holders will have their accounts populated on Monday, April 7th with tickets to Spokane's first two home games. Dates and opponent are yet to be determined.

Packages are available for the remainder of the playoffs by contacting the Chiefs office at (509) 535-PUCK or stopping by the office Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Package holders are guaranteed their same seat for each game and will be billed at the start of each round. Prices vary.

TICKETS FOR THE NEXT TWO HOME GAMES

The Chiefs will hold home ice advantage over either opponent and are guaranteed two home games.

Tickets for individual games, with the date and opponent to be determined, will go on sale at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, April 7th at the Chiefs office by calling (509) 535-PUCK or visiting spokanechiefs.com.

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND PLAYOFF TEAMS

The WHL re-seeds in the second round with the highest remaining seed playing the lowest remaining seed. The second and third seeds will also play each other.

TEAM POINTS STATUS

x- Everett 104 Leads 3-2 in best-of-seven versus Seattle

x- Victoria 91 Advanced 4-1 over Tri-City - 2nd round opponent TBD

Spokane 91 Advanced 4-1 over Vancouver - 2nd round opponent TBD

Prince George 88 Trailing 2-3 in best-of-seven to Portland

Portland 76 Leading 3-2 in best-of-seven versus Prince George

Vancouver 76 Eliminated 4-1 by Spokane

Tri-City 71 Eliminated 4-1 by Victoria

Seattle 65 Trailing 2-3 in best-of-seven versus Everett

x- Division winners received the top two seeds in the first round of the WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien.

