Cougars vs. Winterhawks: Game 6 Preview: WHL Playoffs

April 6, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars will try to send the best-of-seven quarter-final to a deciding Game 7 as they take on the Portland Winterhawks in Game 6.

When: Sunday, Apr 6

Puck Drop: 6:00 pm

Series: POR leads 3-2

Watch: Victory+

Listen: 94.3 The Goat

The Series So Far...

Game 1: The Cougars sparked an incredible third period comeback and it led to 7-6 overtime victory.

Game 2 - The Winterhawks used two power-play goals to help propel them to a 5-2 win to tie the series

Game 3 -The Winterhawks came out to a hot start and didn't look back, doubling Prince George 6-3.

Game 4 - The Cougars dropped a 5-4 double OT contest in what was a tremendous game in Portland.

Game 5 - The Cougars dragged the series back to Prince George with a convincing 7-2 win.

Last Time Out...

It was the Cougars' most complete effort of the series and they scored the first goal of the game for the first time in the series

Josh Ravensbergen was terrific in goal, making 38 saves on 40 shots

Five different Cougars had multi-point nights

Koehn Ziemmer and Matteo Danis scored four of the teams seven goals

Riley Heidt scored in his return to the lineup after being suspended for Game 4

Full Lineup...

The Cougars had a full lineup in their Game 5 win in Portland. Riley Heidt was terrific in the win but so was Bauer Dumanski, After being sidelined in Game 4 with injury, Dumanski came back to the lineup and was an integral part to the teams success. "Bauer exemplifies our identity as a D-Core" said Associate Coach Jim Playfair. Dumanski enters Game 6 with three points (2-1-3) in five games.

Matteo the Machine

It's been a series to remember for 19-year-old Matteo Danis. The veteran forward is currently tied for the scoring lead in the series, as he's netted five goals in five games. Danis got to five goals on the series with a two-goal performance in the Game 5 win. In both Cougar wins of the series, Danis had two goal performances in each.

On the Other Side...

Portland's offence continues to deliver and its been led by Diego Buttazzoni and Tyson Jugnauth. The tandem has combined for 20 points in the first five games of the WHL Playoffs.

In his first WHL Playoffs, it hasn't taken long for Alex Weirmair to get adjusted. The Los Angeles, CA product owns five goals thus far in the series.

They Said It...

Associate Coach Jim Playfair on Game 6...

"It's a seven game series for a reason. We did a great job coming back in Game 1, we played a great Game 5, and now we have to go get in done at home in front of our fans and try to force a Game 7"

Where to Watch...

You can catch all Cougars Playoff Games for FREE on Victory+. All you have to do is download the app on your smartphone or Smart TV to enjoy the action. You can sign up for Victory+ HERE. For more help and further information on Victory+, click HERE.

Whats Next After This Game...

If the Cougars win tonight, Game 7 goes Monday at the CN Centre at 7:00 pm.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.