Tips Net Five Powerplay Goals, Take Game Five 7-4

April 6, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips pushed the Seattle Thunderbirds to the brink of elimination Saturday night, as their powerplay netted a history five goals in a 7-4 win at Angel of the Winds Arena.

Brayden Schuurman of Seattle was the first to score at 1:08, wiring a wrist shot through the glove of Raiden LeGall. The Silvertips quickly retaliated with Kaden Hammell grabbing his first goal of the series during a powerplay at 16:44. Austin Roest buried a rising wrist shot at 5-on-3 19:12 into the opening period, followed up at 5-on-4 by a Zackary Shantz wrist shot off a netmouth scramble just 29 seconds later. With mere seconds remaining in the period, a Lukas Kaplan shot generated a rebound for Julius Miettinen who banged in his third goal of the series for a 4-1 Everett lead after one.

Schuurman was the first to score again in the second period at 2:46. Shea Busch deflected a Hammell shot on the powerplay at 17:16, but Schuurman brought the Thunderbirds back within two just 33 seconds later by completing a hat trick.

Busch grabbed his second goal of the game and fifth of the series, once more on the powerplay, again redirecting a Hammell shot at 12:16. Five powerplay goals ties a franchise record for most in a single game, and marks the 10th time in team history. Austin Roest capped off a Dominik Rymon takeaway to round out the Silvertips' scoring.

Raiden LeGall turned aside 34 of 38 in the win. Scott Ratzlaff finished 36 for 43 on shots.

Game Six is set for Monday night in Kent. Game Seven if necessary will be played in Everett Tuesday night.

