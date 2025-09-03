Silvertips Take Preseason "Rookie Game" 8-0 in Seattle

KENT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips took down the Seattle Thunderbirds 8-0 in an all-rookie installment of the 2025 Preseason at accesso ShoWare Center in Kent Tuesday night.

Everett erupted for five goals on 15 shots in the first period, the first coming 4:05 into the action off the stick of 2008-born winger Rhys Jamieson. Free agent invite Aiden Rajcic followed up at 11:24, capping off a lengthy shift with a netfront goal.

Reid Brown chipped in two goals, while signed prospects Eddy Spytz and Hunter Rudolph each led the way in points with a goal and two assists. Third-round draft pick and 2010-born defender Elias Papadatos recorded two assists with a team-high +4 defensive rating.

Finn Werner turned aside all 15 shots he faced in the opening 30 minutes of work, with 2009-born U.S. Prospects Draft first-rounder Evan Enck turning aside 20 in the remaining 30.







