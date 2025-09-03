Warriors Sign Mingo to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement
MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors have signed 2025 second-round pick Dylan Mingo to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.
"Dylan came to camp and proved he can handle the pressure of being a number one goalie in our league," said General Manager Jason Ripplinger. "Dylan was a high pick in last year's draft, and he brings size and athleticism."
The product of Peachland, British Columbia, was the highest goaltender selected in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.
In the 2023-2024 season, Mingo appeared in 15 games for the Rink Hockey Academy Kelowna U15 AAA team, posting a save percentage of .894, a goals against average of 3.39, and a record of 7-6-0.
Last season with the Rink Hockey Academy Kelowna U15 Prep team, Mingo recorded a save percentage of .899 and a goals against average of 4.05.
At the 2025 John Reid Memorial Tournament with the U15 Prep team, Mingo posted a Save percentage of .906 and a goals against average of 4.08 through four games played.
Mingo was named to the Development Camp Roster for Hockey BC's U16 Program of Excellence earlier this summer.
