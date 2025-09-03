Rockets Host Rival Penticton Vees for the First Time Ever

KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets open their 2025-26 preseason schedule tonight when they host the Penticton Vees at Prospera Place for the first time ever. Game time is set for 7:05 p.m.

Presented by Kelowna Sand & Gravel, tonight's matchup marks the first of just two preseason games at home this year. This offers fans their first chance to see the 2025-26 roster take shape. With returning veterans, promising prospects, and several new faces competing for roster spots, the matchup provides an important early test ahead of the WHL regular season which is only two weeks away.

Tickets for tonight's game are available online at selectyourtickets.com or through the Select Your Tickets Box Office at Prospera Place.

There will be no live stream of the contest; however, fans can stay connected with live in-game updates on X/Twitter (@Kelowna_Rockets).

The Rockets will return to Prospera Place for their second and final home preseason game on Saturday, September 6, at 6:05 p.m. against the Kamloops Blazers. The regular season begins on Friday, September 19, when the Rockets host the Spokane Chiefs in their 30th Anniversary Home Opener.







