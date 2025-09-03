Vees Roster Update

Published on September 3, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Penticton Vees have trimmed their roster down to 30 players ahead of their WHL Pre-Season opener Wednesday night in Kelowna. Below is the list of remaining players on the Vees roster. Forwards

Ryden Evers

Matteo Danis

Brady Birnie

Louie Wehmann

Brittan Alstead

Diego Johnson

Chase Valliant

William James

Tristan Petersen

Jacob Kvasnicka

Cameron Norrie

Liam Bursaw

Corban Almen

Kash Alger-East

Avery Watson

Brooks DeMars

Isaac Daves*

*Physically unable to participate

Defencemen

Nolan Stevenson

Ethan Weber

Doogan Pederson

Kalan Anderlini

Morgan Tastad

Callum Stone

Easton Laplante

Thor Liffiton

Goaltenders

Jesse Sanche

AJ Reyelts

Marek Schlenker

The Vees open their WHL Pre-Season schedule against the Kelowna Rockets on Wednesday, September 3rd, at Prospera Place. Puck drop is 7:05 pm. Fans can listen to the game on Summit 800 AM in Penticton and Summit 98.5 FM in Summerland.







