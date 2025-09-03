Vees Roster Update
Published on September 3, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Penticton Vees News Release
The Penticton Vees have trimmed their roster down to 30 players ahead of their WHL Pre-Season opener Wednesday night in Kelowna. Below is the list of remaining players on the Vees roster. Forwards
Ryden Evers
Matteo Danis
Brady Birnie
Louie Wehmann
Brittan Alstead
Diego Johnson
Chase Valliant
William James
Tristan Petersen
Jacob Kvasnicka
Cameron Norrie
Liam Bursaw
Corban Almen
Kash Alger-East
Avery Watson
Brooks DeMars
Isaac Daves*
*Physically unable to participate
Defencemen
Nolan Stevenson
Ethan Weber
Doogan Pederson
Kalan Anderlini
Morgan Tastad
Callum Stone
Easton Laplante
Thor Liffiton
Goaltenders
Jesse Sanche
AJ Reyelts
Marek Schlenker
The Vees open their WHL Pre-Season schedule against the Kelowna Rockets on Wednesday, September 3rd, at Prospera Place. Puck drop is 7:05 pm. Fans can listen to the game on Summit 800 AM in Penticton and Summit 98.5 FM in Summerland.
