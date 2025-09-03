Game Preview: Vees at Kelowna Rockets
Published on September 3, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Penticton Vees News Release
The Penticton Vees open their WHL Pre-Season Schedule tonight against the Kelowna Rockets at Prospera Place.
There will be no Victory + stream, but fans can listen to the game on Summit 800 AM in Penticton or Summit 98.5 FM in Summerland.
LISTEN LIVE
Lineup vs. Rockets
29 Cameron Norrie 21 Liam Bursaw 27 Corban Almen
15 Brady Birnie 10 Brooks DeMars 19 Diego Johnson
91 Tristan Petersen 12 Avery Watson 7 Kash Alger-East
9 Louie Wehmann 18 Chase Valliant 72 William James
2 Morgan Tastad 6 Thor Liffiton
88 Jiři Kámas 8 Easton Laplante
2 Kalan Anderlini 4 Sean Burick
33 Marek Schlenker
1 Jesse Sanche
The Vees roster is a mix of WHL experience and young prospects. Louie Wehmann and Tristan Petersen are returnees from last year that will be in the lineup tonight.
Marek Schlenker, acquired from the Portland Winterhawks during the WHL Expansion Draft, will start. He will split time with Jesse Sanche, formerly of the Everett Silvertips.
After tonight, the Vees are home tomorrow against the Vancouver Giants in their first home pre-season clash; puck drop is 6:30 pm.
Western Hockey League Stories from September 3, 2025
- Giants Announce 2025 Preseason Roster - Vancouver Giants
- Silvertips Take Preseason "Rookie Game" 8-0 in Seattle - Everett Silvertips
- Warriors Sign Mingo to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Game Preview: Vees at Kelowna Rockets - Penticton Vees
- Vees Roster Update - Penticton Vees
- Rockets Host Rival Penticton Vees for the First Time Ever - Kelowna Rockets
- Silvertips Sign Elias Papadatos to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Everett Silvertips
- Tigers Open Pre-Season with a 7-4 Win - Medicine Hat Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Penticton Vees Stories
- Game Preview: Vees at Kelowna Rockets
- Vees Roster Update
- Vees Announce New Broadcast Voice
- Team White Wins Peaches Cup
- Team White Crowned 2025 Peaches Cup Champions