Game Preview: Vees at Kelowna Rockets

Published on September 3, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Penticton Vees open their WHL Pre-Season Schedule tonight against the Kelowna Rockets at Prospera Place.

There will be no Victory + stream, but fans can listen to the game on Summit 800 AM in Penticton or Summit 98.5 FM in Summerland.

Lineup vs. Rockets

29 Cameron Norrie 21 Liam Bursaw 27 Corban Almen

15 Brady Birnie 10 Brooks DeMars 19 Diego Johnson

91 Tristan Petersen 12 Avery Watson 7 Kash Alger-East

9 Louie Wehmann 18 Chase Valliant 72 William James

2 Morgan Tastad 6 Thor Liffiton

88 Jiři Kámas 8 Easton Laplante

2 Kalan Anderlini 4 Sean Burick

33 Marek Schlenker

1 Jesse Sanche

The Vees roster is a mix of WHL experience and young prospects. Louie Wehmann and Tristan Petersen are returnees from last year that will be in the lineup tonight.

Marek Schlenker, acquired from the Portland Winterhawks during the WHL Expansion Draft, will start. He will split time with Jesse Sanche, formerly of the Everett Silvertips.

After tonight, the Vees are home tomorrow against the Vancouver Giants in their first home pre-season clash; puck drop is 6:30 pm.







