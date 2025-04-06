Chiefs Put up 9 Goals, Advance to Round 2 in Style

April 6, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - Saturday Night Hockey Fever struck the Spokane Arena as the Chiefs hosted the Vancouver Giants in Game 5, leading their first round series three games to one.

For the fourth time in five games, Vancouver was first on the board. Cameron Schmidt scored his third of the series just 1:01 into the game.

Andrew Cristall continued his hot play, scoring his fourth in the past two games at 4:35 to tie the game at one goal each. The Chiefs worked a set play on the power play with Catton finding Cristall for the quick wrister.

Schmidt would retake the lead for Vancouver at 7:30 to make it 2-1 Vancouver.

The back-and-forth action would continue as Cristall turned provider on a Berkly Catton score. Fresh off serving a hooking minor, Catton came out of the box and danced around his own teammate before putting home his third of the series.

Spokane would score two more goals in the first, with two of the prettiest tallies you'll see all season. Catton broke the play open with a cross zone pass to Cristall who found Van Olm out front. The WHL leading goal scorer struck again at 14:30 to make it a 4-2 game in the first.

After the first period the Chiefs top line combined for 10 points (4G, 6A).

Shea Van Olm picked up right where he left off, with his third goal of the night at 1:31 of the second period. After scoring on his own rebound, Van Olm's hat trick becomes the third tallied by a Spokane Chiefs player in the first five games of the postseason. Saige Weinstein provided an assist while Berkly Catton recorded his fourth assist of the game on the play.

Rasmus Ekström scored Spokane's sixth of the night after a pass from Andrew Cristall at 5:37. After fumbling the initial attempt, Ekström blasted it home for his second of the playoffs. Andrew Cristall recorded his fourth assist of the game while Brayden Crampton picked up yet another power play assist on the goal.

Less than two minutes later Spokane found the net for a seventh goal, this time from Assanali Sarkenov. The import has found the net twice so far this postseason.

Andrew Cristall scored his seventh of the series just 59 seconds into the third period with the assists going to his linemates Berkly Catton and Shea Van Olm. It was a Captain's assist as Catton unselfishly found Cristall on the break for the easy finish.

Vancouver scored twice in a row to cut the lead to 8-4 and then pulled the goaltender. Catton scored almost immediately in the empty net at 13:!2 and the Chiefs eased to a 9-4 win.

Spokane's top line was sensational in the series clinching win, combining for 18 points. Catton (2G, 5A), Cristall (2G, 4A) and Shea Van Olm (3G, 2A) were deservedly named the three stars of the game as the teams shook hands at center ice. Through April 5th, Catton was second in the WHL with 14 playoff points, Cristall was t-third with 12, and Shea was 7th with 11. Cristall's 7 goals through just four games played was t-1st in the WHL.

Spokane led the shot count 35-28, went 3/3 on the penalty kill, and 2/3 on the power play. Dawson Cowan stopped 24 shots on the way to his fourth win of the postseason.

Up next the Chiefs will await the result of the Everett vs. Seattle series to learn their own opponents for Round 2. Everett currently leads the series 3-2. If Everett wins, the Chiefs will play Victoria. If Seattle comes back to win the series in 7 games, then the Chiefs will play Seattle in Round 2. Follow the Chiefs on social media and spokanechiefs.com for information on tickets, playoff opponents, and more.

