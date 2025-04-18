Three Former Oil Kings Set to Play in Stanley Cup Playoffs

April 18, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton, Alta. - Three Oil Kings Alumni will start their quest for the Stanley Cup this weekend with their respective NHL clubs.

Forwards Curtis Lazar is with the New Jersey Devils, forward Jake Neighbours is with the St. Louis Blues, and defenceman Kaiden Guhle is with the Montreal Canadiens.

Lazar, out of Salmon Arm, B.C., is currently in his 11th NHL season, and third season with the Devils. Lazar had five points in 48 games this season and his played in 572 NHL regular season games, tallying 125 points. In the playoffs, Lazar has played in 30 playoff games, earning three points. He spent parts of four seasons with the Oil Kings between 2010-2014, playing 199 games in the regular season, earning 169 points, and 67 playoff games, earning 53 points. He helped the Oil Kings win two WHL Championships, and one Memorial Cup in 2014. Lazar and the Devils take on the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round.

Neighbours, an Airdrie, Alta. product, is in his third full season in the NHL with the Blues. This season, Neighbours hit the 20-goal plateau for the second consecutive season, scoring 22 times and adding 24 assists for 46 points. In his NHL career, Neighbours has 96 points in 211 games. This will be his first taste of the NHL playoffs as the Blues take on the Winnipeg Jets. During his time with the Oil Kings, Neighbours played 171 games, tallying 176 points in the regular season to go along with 29 points in 35 games. He helped the Oil Kings win the 2022 WHL Championship.

Guhle, out of Sherwood Park, Alta., is in his third NHL season with the Canadiens. This season, he played 55 games, tallying 18 points and was +6. In his career, Guhle has played 169 games with Montreal, tallying 69 points. This will also be his first taste of the NHL playoffs as the Canadiens meet the Washington Capitals in the first round. Guhle was acquired during the 2021/2022 season by the Oil Kings where he would go on to record 25 points in 25 games before 16 points in 19 playoff games that season as the Oil Kings won the 2022 WHL Championship.

The NHL playoffs kick off on Saturday.

