Oil Kings Fall to Rebels in Final FedGas Pre-Season Game

Published on September 14, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Westlock, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings wrapped up their FedGas pre-season in Westlock on Sunday afternoon with a 5-3 loss to the Red Deer Rebels.

Oil Kings Head Coach Jason Smith said the team wasn't quite as sharp in this game as they had been in the previous three pre-season victories.

"We had some positive shifts and did some good things," he said. "But I think our attention to detail was a little bit lacking in some of the key areas of the game. Just getting pucks out at our blue line, turning pucks over in the neutral zone and just our all-around execution of passing the puck and hitting the net when we were shooting it."

Red Deer opened the scoring quickly with a powerplay goal courtesy of Landon MacSwain just over a minute into the game. However, it took the Oil Kings just 20 seconds to respond off a zone entry where a loose puck found Joe Iginla who fired one passed Peyton Shore to make it 1-1. Iginla struck again for Edmonton with just under four minutes to play in the first period to make it a 2-1 game after one frame.

The Rebels got things back to even just a minute and a half into the second period off a tip from Ty Coupland. Dylan Dean gave Edmonton the lead back though with just over six minutes to play in the second off a scramble in front of the Red Deer net. The back and forth continued as with four minutes left in the second Beckett Hamilton tucked one into the Edmonton net to tie things 3-3, leaving things tied for an exciting third period.

Hamilton then gave the Rebels a 4-3 lead halfway through the third period. The Oil Kings pressed through the last half of the third, but were unable to get the game back to tied before the Rebels added one into the empty net to finish the game 5-3.

The Oil Kings wrap up the pre-season with a 3-1-0-0 record, scoring 16 goals and allowing 10 in the process. Kayden Stroeder led the team in scoring during the pre-season with two goals and three assists for five points in four games, while Joe Iginla had three goals to lead the way in that category.

"Training Camp is a long grind and can't wait for the real games to have meaning," Smith said. "And I know in the locker room, the players are really excited about this season ahead."

The Oil Kings open up the regular season against the Rebels on Friday in Red Deer before Saturday's Home Opener in Edmonton.







