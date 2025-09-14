Tigers Win, 5-2, to Claim Northern Lights Cup

Published on September 14, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Tigers and Rockets faced off in Game 2 of the WHL Yukon Showcase on Saturday night in Tahkini Arena. The Tigers won the first matchup on Friday, September 12th and were looking to secure the Northern Lights Cup with a win in Game 2.

The Tigers scored their first goal of the game just 0:57 into the first period. Noah Davidson, Liam Ruck, and Markus Ruck carried their momentum from Game 1 into Game 2 to connect for the opening goal. Davidson, awarded Player Of The Game in Game 1, buried a pass from Liam Ruck after the Tigers shut down a breakout attempt. The Rockets answered back at 10:03 with a power play goal from Kalder Varga.

Medicine Hat and Kelowna each put up a goal in the second frame, but the highlight of the period was Cruz Chase who made some incredible saves this period. One big save came on a breakaway from Kelowna's Kayden Longley, which Chase snatched up with his glove. He then made another highlight reel save as he stretched from one side of the crease to the other to make an athletic blocker save.

While Chase's play kept the game close, Kelowna still managed to break through once in the second period with a power play goal from Longley at 5:25 to make it a 2-1 game. The Tigers would answer back with a power play goal of their own at 5:25. Liam Ruck connected with Davidson once again as Davidson fired a shot from the bottom of the faceoff circle past the Kelowna goaltender to tie the game. Kyle Heger would pick up the secondary assist on the tying goal.

The third period was all Tigers as Medicine Hat outscored Kelowna 3-0 in the period and outshot them 26-12. Eventual Player Of The Game Gavin Kor scored with a wrist shot from the point at 4:29 on the power play. Josh Van Mulligen would pick up the assist on the eventual game winner. Kelowna tried to battle their way back in, but the strong Tigers defence and goaltending helped them hold on until the end. The Tigers would add empty net goals from Misha Volotovskii and Liam Ruck to seal the deal. Carter Cunningham would grab an assist on the first empty net goal. Medicine Hat would finish with 44 total shots on goal, and Kelowna with 40.

Special Teams:

PP: 2/4 - 50%

PK: 3/5 - 60%

Stringam Law Players Of The Game:

Medicine Hat: Gavin Kor (1G)

Kelowna: Jake Pilon (.929 SV%, 3.08 GAA)

The Tigers are back in action on Saturday, September 20th for their Home Opener against the Regina Pats. Single game tickets go live Monday, September 15th @ 12:00pm MT on tixx.ca or at the door on game day.







