Game Day Hub: Round 2, Game 5 at Everett Silvertips

April 18, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Winterhawks won both games in the Rose City to even the best-of-seven series 2-2 heading into tonight's pivotal Game 5 in downtown Everett.

Kyle Chyzowski, Portland's captain, led the way offensive with his first-career playoff hat trick, Josh Zakreski was the hero in overtime, and Ondřej Štěbeták made 43 saves to highlight an eventful Game 4 on Wednesday.

Puck Drop: 7:05 P.M.

Venue: Angel of the Winds Arena

Uniforms:White

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App

Watch Live: Victory+

Series Schedule:

Game 1 - Portland (2) @ Everett (3) OT

Game 2 - Portland (3) @ Everett (4) OT

Game 3 - Everett (1) @ Portland (3)

Game 4 - Everett (5) @ Portland (6) OT

Game 5 - Friday, April 18 - @EVT - 7:05 p.m. (Watch Party hosted by Cartside at 1825 N Williams Avenue, Portland, OR 97227)

Game 6 - Saturday, April 19 - @POR - 6:00 p.m.

*Game 7 - Tuesday, April 22 - @EVT - 7:05 p.m. (Watch Party hosted by Grains of Wrath at 230 NE 5th Avenue, Camas, WA 98607)

* If necessary

Multiple point games

In addition to Chyzowski's fourth hat trick as a member of the Winterhawks, five other Portland skaters finished Game 4 with multiple points: Diego Buttazzoni (1G, 3A), Josh Zakreski (1G, 2A), Kayd Ruedig (1G, 1A), Tyson Jugnauth (0G, 2A), and Alex Weiermair (0G, 3A*).

*Following an official stat correction by the WHL, Weiermair will receive a secondary assist on Portland's sixth goal of Game 4.

Scouting the Hawks

Four active Portland Winterhawks were recognized by NHL Central Scouting on its final rankings that were released on Tuesday. Rookie defenseman Max Pšenička headlined the list of North American skaters, ranking 40th on the list. Ryan Miller climbed nearly 60 spots to No.60 on the final rankings and Diego Buttazzoni earned a 50-point boost to No.141 among North American skaters. First-year Winterhawks Ondřej Štěbeták clocks in as the No.8 North American goaltender eligible for the 2025 NHL Draft in Los Angeles.

Watch with Us

The playoffs are an exciting time, and what is better than watching with fellow Winterhawks fans and the Rosebuds? Come out to Cartside (1825 N Williams Avenue, Portland, OR 97227) at 7:05 P.M. and catch all the action and join in on the T.N.T. chant while enjoying great food and beverages!

Be sure to arrive early as seats will fill up quickly!

Watch from Home

If you cannot attend our official viewing party, there is a no-cost option available as the WHL Playoffs will be available on Victory+ without geo-restrictions, giving fans the opportunity to follow their favorite teams and players on the road to the championship. With Victory+ offering a free, ad-supported streaming service, this ensures that the game is accessible to everyone, no matter where they are or what devices they use, including Samsung and Vizio smart TVs, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, Android and web browser.

Victory+ has a home and away feed available. For Game 5 in Everett, click on the Away Feed to hear Winterhawks broadcaster Nick Marek! Share the link with your family and friends.

The video feed will be live five minutes before puck drop. If you want to catch more of Nick's pre-game show, tune in on the Winterhawks App.

