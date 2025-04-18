Chiefs Look to Even Round 2 Series with Victoria Friday Night

April 18, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Victoria, B.C. -The Spokane Chiefs are looking to even their best-of-seven Round 2 series against the Victoria Royals Friday night after Victoria took a 2-1 series lead with a 4-3 win in Wednesday's match-up.

LOCATION: Save-On-Foods Memorial Arena

TIME:7:05 p.m. PST

JERSEY COLOR: White

LISTEN:103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m. PST) - Listen online.

WATCH: Victory+

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs onFacebook, Instagram, TikTok and X. #GoChiefsGo

