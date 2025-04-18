Chiefs Look to Even Round 2 Series with Victoria Friday Night
April 18, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Victoria, B.C. -The Spokane Chiefs are looking to even their best-of-seven Round 2 series against the Victoria Royals Friday night after Victoria took a 2-1 series lead with a 4-3 win in Wednesday's match-up.
LOCATION: Save-On-Foods Memorial Arena
TIME:7:05 p.m. PST
JERSEY COLOR: White
LISTEN:103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m. PST) - Listen online.
WATCH: Victory+
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs onFacebook, Instagram, TikTok and X. #GoChiefsGo
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2025
- Chiefs Look to Even Round 2 Series with Victoria Friday Night - Spokane Chiefs
- Three Former Oil Kings Set to Play in Stanley Cup Playoffs - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Game Day Hub: Round 2, Game 5 at Everett Silvertips - Portland Winterhawks
- Wenatchee Wild Alumnus Morton Scores First NHL Goal in Debut Thursday - Wenatchee Wild
- Tigers Shutout Raiders 3-0 to Sweep Series - Medicine Hat Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Spokane Chiefs Stories
- Chiefs Look to Even Round 2 Series with Victoria Friday Night
- Chiefs Sign '09 Forward Prospect Gavin Burcar to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement
- Chiefs Battle Back, Fall 4-3 to Royals in Game 3 Wednesday
- Chiefs Look to Bounce Back in Game 3 on the Road against Victoria
- Martin, Schoettler, Sarkenov Among 67 WHL Players in Final 2025 NHL Draft Rankings