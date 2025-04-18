Tigers Shutout Raiders 3-0 to Sweep Series

April 18, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







The Tigers and Raiders faced off on Thursday night in a possible series ending game. The Tigers held a 3-0 series heading into the game and were hoping to complete the sweep. The Raiders won't go quietly though. They came back in the previous round from a 3-1 deficit to defeat the Edmonton Oil Kings in seven games.

The Tigers came out firing in the first period outshooting the Raiders 17-6 in the frame. The goalies were the stars of the first period though shutting down both teams.

Eager to get on the boards, the Tigers turned the pressure up putting 27 shots on goal in the second period. The pressure paid off with the Tigers getting on the board 4:03 into the middle frame. While on the power play, Oasiz Wiesblatt won the faceoff back to Gavin McKenna who quickly moved the puck to Tanner Molendyk at the point. Molendyk let a wrister go that found the top corner over the goalie's glove. The goal was his second of the playoffs.

Oasiz Wiesblatt made it a two-goal game midway through the second with his playoff leading 10th goal. Josh Van Mulligen skated the puck into the zone and passed it off to Wiesblatt on the right wall. He skated down and put a sharp angle shot on net from the just below the faceoff dot. His shot found the net over the goalie's left shoulder.

The Tigers padded their lead striking early in the third period. Hunter St. Martin stripped a Raider at the blue line and took off. He turned on the jets and got off on a partial break. He let a wrister go from the left faceoff dot that found the top corner. The unassisted goal was his fourth of the postseason.

The Raiders tried pulling the goalie late in the third period but they weren't able to cut the lead. The Tigers held on to shutout the Raiders 3-0 and sweep the series 4-0.

Harrison Meneghin had an excellent game making 18 saves. It was his sixth win and second shutout of the playoffs. Max Hildebrand was busy in net for the Raiders. He allowed only three goals against on 57 shots.

Shots:

Medicine Hat - 57

Prince Albert - 18

Special Teams:

PP: 1/4 - 25%

PK: 1/1 - 100%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Max Hildebrand - Prince Albert

Niall Crocker - Prince Albert

Rilen Kovacevic - Prince Albert

Supplement King Hardest Working Player: Bryce Pickford

The Tigers will take on the winner of the Lethbridge/Calgary series in the Eastern Conference Finals. Follow the Tigers social media accounts to keep up to date on ticket and scheduling info.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2025

Tigers Shutout Raiders 3-0 to Sweep Series - Medicine Hat Tigers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.