Rebels to Select 7th Overall at 2025 WHL Prospects Draft

April 10, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Red Deer Rebels News Release







RED DEER - The Red Deer Rebels will pick 7th overall in the opening round of the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.

The 2025 WHL Prospects Draft Lottery was held Thursday evening. The Regina Pats won the lottery and will select first overall, followed by Edmonton (via Moose Jaw), Kelowna, Penticton, Everett (via Kamloops), Vancouver (via Wenatchee) and Red Deer.

Twice previously have the Rebels selected 7th overall at the WHL Prospects Draft - in 2018 when they selected centre and future team captain Jayden Grubbe, and in 1998 when the club chose defenceman and future Memorial Cup champion Doug Lynch.

The Rebels currently own nine picks in the first six rounds of the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft, including one pick each in rounds one, three and six, and two picks each in rounds two, four, and five. Overall, the Rebels hold 14 picks for this year's draft.

Meantime, the Rebels will select 6th overall in round one of the 2025 U.S. Priority Draft. The Rebels will also pick 42nd overall in round two. Brandon won the lottery for this draft and will select first overall, followed by Moose Jaw and Edmonton.

The first round of the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft will be held Wednesday, May 7 at 5 p.m. MT. The 2025 WHL U.S. Priority Draft will be held Thursday, May 8 at 9 a.m. MT, with the remainder of the WHL Prospects Draft to follow.

