Oil Kings to Select Second and Eighth Overall in 2025 WHL Prospects Draft

April 10, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings will officially pick 2nd and 8th overall in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft in May, the WHL announced tonight.

The Oil Kings 2nd overall pick in the draft was acquired last season in a trade with the Moose Jaw Warriors, while the 8th overall selection was acquired from the Seattle Thunderbirds in a 2022 trade.

"To have two picks inside the top ten of any draft is extremely exciting," said Oil Kings President and General Manager Kirt Hill. "With these two picks, we will be able to add two exceptional players to our prospect pool and continue to build up the talent in our system."

This will be the second time in team history that the Oil Kings will select 2nd overall with the last time coming in 2010 when Edmonton selected Curtis Lazar. Out of Salmon Arm, B.C., Lazar played parts of four seasons in Edmonton, playing 199 games. He tallied 99 goals and 70 assists for 169 points. Lazar was also part of the Oil Kings WHL Championships in 2012 and 2014, as well as the 2014 Memorial Cup Championship. He was a first-round pick of the Ottawa Senators in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

The Oil Kings have never selected 8th overall in the franchise's history. Edmonton also owns two picks in the second round of this year's draft.

The WHL Prospects Draft begins on Wednesday, May 7.

The Oil Kings will also select 3rd and 44th overall in the WHL U.S. Priority Draft that takes place on Thursday, May 8.

"We're excited to have another high pick in the U.S. Priority Draft," Hill said. "We have had lots of success in this draft with players like Blake Fiddler, Noa Ta'amu, and Matheas Hejda."

