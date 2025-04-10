Rockets to Select Third Overall in 2025 WHL Prospects Draft
April 10, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Kelowna Rockets News Release
The Western Hockey League announced today that the Kelowna Rockets have been granted the third pick in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft following the completion of the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft Lottery.
The Rockets also hold the 20th overall pick, which was acquired from the Spokane Chiefs in a trade earlier this season.
The Regina Pats won the draft lottery, moving from second to first overall.
The 2025 WHL Prospects Draft Lottery involved the six non-playoff Clubs - Kelowna, Red Deer, Wenatchee, Kamloops, Regina, and Moose Jaw - from the 2024-25 WHL Regular Season. A Club was only allowed to move up a maximum of two positions in the WHL Prospects Draft.
Kelowna made 10 selections in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft, including four defencemen, five forwards and one goaltender. The Rockets originally held the fourth-overall pick but traded it to the Prince Albert Raiders in exchange the ninth overall pick, the 57th overall pick and a fifth-round selection in 2025.
The Rockets selected defenceman Owen Hayden with their first selection, who spent this past season with Edge School U18 Prep in Calgary. Since 2018, Kelowna has only made two other first round selections - taking Trevor Wong 18th overall in 2018 and Andrew Cristall 8th overall in 2020.
The Rockets have made a top five pick in franchise history five times:
1991 (1): Adam Smith (D)
2007 (2): Luke Moffatt (F)
2000 (4): Josh Lepp (G)
1992 (5): Kyle McLaren (D)
1999 (5): Jason Ryznar (F)
The first round of the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft will be held Wednesday, May 7. The 2025 WHL U.S. Priority Draft will be held Thursday, May 8 with the remainder of the WHL Prospects Draft to follow.
2025 WHL PROSPECTS DRAFT - FIRST ROUND ORDER OF SELECTION
Regina Pats
Edmonton Oil Kings (from Moose Jaw)
Kelowna Rockets
Penticton Vees
Everett Silvertips (from Kamloops)
Vancouver Giants (from Wenatchee)
Red Deer Rebels
Edmonton Oil Kings (from Seattle)
Tri City Americans
Wenatchee Wild (from Swift Current)
Kamloops Blazers (from Vancouver)
Brandon Wheat Kings (from Portland)
Vancouver Giants (from Edmonton)
Kamloops Blazers (from Saskatoon)
Brandon Wheat Kings
Prince Albert Raiders
Prince George Cougars
Moose Jaw Warriors (from Lethbridge)
Victoria Royals
Kelowna Rockets (from Spokane)
Seattle Thunderbirds (from Calgary)
Saskatoon Blades (from Medicine Hat)
Regina Pats (from Everett Silvertips)
The Kelowna Rockets, Regina Pats and Edmonton Oil Kings (via Moose Jaw) had the opportunity to obtain the first-overall selection in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft. The process for the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft Lottery was administered by Karen Tolentino of KPMG.
Starting with the second round, Penticton will receive the first pick. All other WHL Clubs shall draft based on the inverse order of the final standings from the 2024-25 WHL Regular Season.
Players eligible for the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft are 2010-born players who reside in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Northwest Territories, Yukon, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.
Players not selected in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft will remain eligible to be listed by WHL Clubs at any time thereafter.
In the 2025 WHL U.S. Priority Draft, the Rockets will pick ninth overall. The 2025 WHL U.S. Priority Draft will consist of two rounds and 46 selections, with each WHL Club presented with the opportunity to make two draft choices. The Rockets second pick will come 39th overall.
