Gavin McKenna Named a Finalist for the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy (Player of the Year)

April 10, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today the finalists for the 2024-25 Four Broncos Memorial Trophy, presented annually to the WHL Player of the Year.

Finalists for the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy are voted upon by WHL General Managers. The 2024-25 WHL Regular Season represents a return to the WHL's Conference Awards format for the first time since 2019-20.

Winners of 2025 WHL Awards will be announced from Tuesday, April 22, through Wednesday, May 7.

Four Broncos Memorial Trophy

Eastern Conference Finalists

Gavin McKenna, Medicine Hat Tigers

Oliver Tulk, Calgary Hitmen

Max Hildebrand, Prince Albert Raiders

Western Conference Finalists

Andrew Cristall, Spokane Chiefs

Berkly Catton, Spokane Chiefs

Kyle Chyzowski, Portland Winterhawks

WHL Player of the Year Biographies

Gavin McKenna, Medicine Hat Tigers

The 17-year-old product of Whitehorse, Yukon, took the hockey world by storm in 2024-25, finishing second in the WHL with 129 points and 88 assists. McKenna recorded a plus-60 rating in 56 games to finish atop the WHL in plus-minus. His 28 power-play assists ranked fifth, while his four shorthanded goals were tied for third among all WHL skaters. The top prospect for the 2026 NHL Draft, McKenna finished fourth in the WHL in shots on goal with 270. The 6-foot, 165-pound left winger was named Tempo WHL Player of the Week on two occasions (March 17, February 24). He was also recognized as WHL Player of the Month on two occasions (January, September/October). November 6 through the end of the regular season, McKenna logged an incredible 40-game point streak, tallying 100 points (32G-68A) along the way. Originally selected by the Tigers first overall in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft, McKenna has been electrifying since first stepping onto WHL ice, scoring 244 points (79G-165A) in 133 WHL regular season games. In 2023-24, he won the WHL's Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy as WHL Rookie of the Year before also being named CHL Rookie of the Year. McKenna was named to the WHL Central Division First All-Star Team in 2023-24.

Oliver Tulk, Calgary Hitmen

The 20-year-old product of Gibsons, B.C., recorded the first 100-point campaign of his WHL career, tallying 38 goals and 62 assists to lead the Calgary Hitmen in scoring. Tulk's 62 assists were tied for ninth among WHL skaters, while his 65.6 per cent success rate in the faceoff circle was tops among centres with at least 800 faceoff attempts. The 5-foot-8, 174-pound forward was named WHL Player of the Month for December. This is the third consecutive season in which Tulk has increased his point total by 20 points after recording 60 points in 2022-23, followed by 80 points in 2023-24. Originally selected by the Hitmen in the first round (12th overall) of the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft, Tulk has scored 259 points (111G-148A) in 262 career WHL regular season games.

Max Hildebrand, Prince Albert Raiders

The 21-year-old product of Martensville, Sask., enjoyed his most fruitful WHL campaign to date, securing a record of 33-16-5-0 with a 2.87 goals-against average (GAA), .918 save percentage, and three shutouts - all representing career highs. Among qualified WHL goaltenders, Hildebrand's .918 SV% ranked second, while his shutouts ranked tied for fourth, and his GAA ranked 10th. Hildebrand faced the most shots of any qualified WHL netminder and he turned aside the most as well, rejecting 1,713 of the 1,865 pucks sent his way. With 3,181 minutes played, the 6-foot-1, 188-pound Hildebrand led all WHL goaltenders. He was one of only three WHL goaltenders to play more than 3,000 minutes this season. Hildebrand was named WHL Goaltender of the Week on three occasions this season (March 24, February 3, December 23). Originally a 13th round selection (286th overall) of the Raiders in the 2019 WHL Prospects Draft, Hildebrand's career numbers include a record of 69-53-10-2 with a 3.06 GAA, .905 SV%, and five shutouts.

Andrew Cristall, Spokane Chiefs

The 20-year-old product of Burnaby, B.C., led the WHL in scoring with 132 points (48G-84A) in 57 games. His 48 goals ranked second in the WHL behind teammate Shea Van Olm (49), while his plus-59 rating was second in the WHL behind Gavin McKenna (60). Cristall was lethal early in games, finishing fourth in the WHL with eight first goals. On Friday, March 7, the prospect of the Washington Capitals (2-40, 2023) became the first WHL player of the 21st century to reach the 400-point plateau. Originally selected by the Kelowna Rockets in the first round (eighth overall) of the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft, Cristall has tallied 412 points (157G-255A) in 248 career WHL regular season games. He was acquired by the Chiefs prior to the 2025 WHL Trade Deadline. Cristall was a force all year long, earning Tempo WHL Player of the Week honours on three occasions (February 3, January 13, November 25). He was also recognized as WHL Player of the Month for November. In 2022-23, Cristall was named to the WHL B.C. Division First All-Star Team. In 2023-24, he was named to the WHL B.C. Division Second All-Star Team.

Berkly Catton, Spokane Chiefs

The 19-year-old product of Saskatoon, Sask., finished third in WHL scoring with 109 points (38G-71A) in 57 games. He was one of only four WHL players to surpass the 70-assist plateau and his 71 helpers marked a career best and ranked fourth overall among WHL skaters. Catton's 1.91 points per game this season surpassed the 1.71 points-per-game rate he scored at in 2023-24. Catton was named Tempo WHL Player of the Week twice this season (February 18, January 20) and he was also recognized as WHL Player of the Month for February. A prospect of the Seattle Kraken (1-8, 2024), Catton represented Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship. Originally selected first overall by the Chiefs in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, Catton has recorded 284 points (116G-168A) in 197 career WHL regular season games. He was named to the WHL U.S. Division First All-Star Team in 2023-24.

Kyle Chyzowski, Portland Winterhawks

The 20-year-old product of Surrey, B.C., finished fourth in WHL scoring with 105 points (41G-64A) in 66 games. Chyzowski's 105 points smashed his previous career-high total of 50 (2023-24). Named the 49th captain of the Winterhawks this fall, Chyzowski was one of only nine WHL players to surpass the 40-goal plateau and his 41 markers were tied for fifth overall. He also finished tied for seventh in assists, while his 29 power-play helpers were good for fourth in the WHL. The veteran forward was a special teams threat all season, with his four shorthanded goals tied for third among WHL players. He added another five shorthanded assists to lead all WHL players. Chyzowski shot the puck more than anyone in the WHL, registering 278 shots on goal. Originally selected by the Winterhawks in the third round (58th overall) of the 2019 WHL Prospects Draft, Chyzowski has collected 231 points (90G-141A) in 273 career WHL regular season games.

