WHL Playoffs Deliver Record Setting Viewership with Launch of Victory+

April 10, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today the first round of the 2025 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien have set an all-time WHL viewership record, with over 775,000 fans tuning in on Victory+.

WHL fans tuned in to 44 nail-biting WHL Playoff games during the first round on Victory+, representing an average viewership over 17,000 per game. Comparatively, WHL Live on CHL TV produced total event starts of approximately 166,000 across 37 games during the first round of the 2024 WHL Playoffs, for an average shy of 4,500 per game.

"Our intent in partnering with Victory+ was to create accessibility to WHL games, the exciting storylines, and the outstanding talent in the Western Hockey League for fans around the world," commented WHL Commissioner Dan Near. "The WHL product has been on display like never before, thanks to our groundbreaking partnership with Victory+ and this is just the beginning. As hockey fans everywhere gain familiarity with the Victory+ platform, its functionality, the quality of the streams, the impact and influence of this partnership will only grow."

Total year-over-year viewership growth beyond 3.5 times comes after the WHL announced its move to the free, ad-supported, industry-leading streaming service offered by Victory+ on March 20, 2025. This increase in viewership present outstanding opportunities to grow corporate partnership for the WHL and its member Clubs, while also expanding the value of the in-venue properties in a material way.

"The momentum behind the WHL Playoffs has been phenomenal, and the surge in fan viewership speaks volumes. Fans are tuning in to Victory+ in record numbers to support their favourite teams, creating an electric atmosphere that mirrors the passion on the ice. It's a powerful reflection of the WHL's talent and the loyalty of our incredible community," said Neil Gruninger, President & CEO of APMC (owner of Victory+). "As we gear up for the next season, our focus remains on elevating the fan experience and deepening the connection between brands, the fans, teams, and players."

Highlighting the impressive viewership tally was Game 7 of the first-round series between the Portland Winterhawks and Prince George Cougars, as over 38,000 fans tuned in to watch the Winterhawks edge the Cougars on Monday, April 7. That same night, nearly 34,000 fans watched as the Seattle Thunderbirds and Everett Silvertips battled into double overtime in Game 6, with the Silvertips eliminating the Thunderbirds on the strength of a 57-save shutout performance from goaltender Raiden LeGall.

A five-game thriller between the Swift Current Broncos and Medicine Hat Tigers generated the largest per-game audience, with an average of over 23,000 fans tuning in as Gavin McKenna and the Tigers corralled the Broncos.

In total, five games from the first round of the 2025 WHL Playoffs saw viewership eclipse the 30,000 mark, including Game 7 between the Edmonton Oil Kings and Prince Albert Raiders, which reached nearly 31,000 fans. Opening night of the 2025 WHL Playoffs saw nearly 30,500 fans watch on Victory+ as the Calgary Hitmen hosted the Saskatoon Blades in Game 1 of their best-of-seven series.

Hockey fans can look forward to more great live events from the WHL on Victory+, beginning tonight with the 2025 WHL Draft Lottery Show at 6 p.m. MT. Following the conclusion of the 2025 WHL Draft Lottery Show, fans can take in Game 1 of the second round of the 2025 WHL Playoffs when the Calgary Hitmen welcome the Lethbridge Hurricanesto the Scotiabank Saddledome at 7 p.m. MT.

The 2025 WHL Playoffs will be available on Victory+ without geo-restrictions, giving fans the opportunity to follow their favourite teams and players on the road to the WHL Championship - streaming live and on demand. With Victory+ offering a free, ad-supported streaming service, this ensures that the game is accessible to everyone, no matter where they are or what devices they use, including Samsung and Vizio smart TVs, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, Android and web browser.

The 2025-26 WHL Regular Season will also be available on Victory+ in September 2025.

Victory+ recently crossed one million downloads since launching in September 2024, further demonstrating fans' adoption of the platform. Through its Victory Vault, the service allows fans to earn entries toward real prizes simply by watching their favourite teams.

Victory+ continues to enhance the fan experience by offering both live events and exclusive content from a variety of sports leagues. Fans can find more information on where to download the Victory+ app and additional updates and future offerings can be found at www.victoryplus.com.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.