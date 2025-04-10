Kyle Chyzowski Named Western Conference Player of the Year Finalist

April 10, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today that Portland Winterhawks captain Kyle Chyzowski has been named a Western Conference Finalist for the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy, awarded annually to the WHL's Player of the Year.

Originally selected by Portland in the third round of the 2019 WHL Prospects Draft, Chyzowski joined the Winterhawks for the shortened 2020-2021 season as a 16-year-old rookie. Now in his fifth season with Portland, the Surrey, British Columbia, native shattered his career-highs in goals (41), assists (64), and points (105).

After the 2024-2025 regular season, Chyzowski sat fourth in league scoring and helped lead the Winterhawks to the playoffs for the 14th consecutive year.

The centerman registered at least one point in 52-of-66 games and never went without a point in more than two consecutive games. Nine different times, he strung together four or more games with a point, including a season-high from January 10-25 when he had 16 points (4G, 12A) in eight contests. He was also named to the Canadian Hockey League's Team of the Month in December 2024 after leading all CHL skaters with ten goals during the month.

His 41 regular-season goals were among only nine WHL skaters to reach the 40-goal milestone. The 5-foot-10, 171-pound centerman produced in all situations for Portland, including firing more shots on goal than anyone.

When his team was down a skater, Chyzowski was still a threat offensively, finishing the 2024-2025 campaign with five shorthanded assists to lead the WHL. He also added four shorthanded markers, the third most among WHL skaters, and another shorthanded goal in the opening round of the WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien. During his tenure, Chyzowski tied the franchise record with 17 shorthanded points.

On the power play, Chyzowski found the back of the net ten times and assisted a teammate on 29 different occasions, most among WHL forwards.

In his overage season, hats were thrown onto the ice for his second and third career WHL three-goal performance.

The Four Broncos Memorial Trophy is a regular-season award, but the Winterhawks advanced to the second round of the playoffs for a WHL-leading fourth straight season. Chyzowski stepped up when the lights got brighter. In seven games against Prince George in the first round, he finished with 14 points (4G, 10A), tying Berkly Catton for third most in the 2025 WHL Playoffs, presented by Nutrien.

Chyzowski is looking to become the first Winterhawk since Joachim Blichfeld (114 points in 2018-19) to win the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy.

From the WHL's announcement:

The 20-year-old product of Surrey, B.C., finished fourth in WHL scoring with 105 points (41G-64A) in 66 games. Chyzowski's 105 points smashed his previous career-high total of 50 (2023-24). Named the 49th captain of the Winterhawks this fall, Chyzowski was one of only nine WHL players to surpass the 40-goal plateau and his 41 markers were tied for fifth overall. He also finished tied for seventh in assists, while his 29 power-play helpers were good for fourth in the WHL. The veteran forward was a special teams threat all season, with his four shorthanded goals tied for third among WHL players. He added another five shorthanded assists to lead all WHL players. Chyzowski shot the puck more than anyone in the WHL, registering 278 shots on goal. Originally selected by the Winterhawks in the third round (58th overall) of the 2019 WHL Prospects Draft, Chyzowski has collected 231 points (90G-141A) in 273 career WHL regular season games.

On April 1, the WHL recognized Chyzowski as a Western Conference 1st Team All-Star.

WHL Player of the Year - Western Conference Finalists

Andrew Cristall, Spokane Chiefs

Berkly Catton, Spokane Chiefs

Kyle Chyzowski, Portland Winterhawks

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.