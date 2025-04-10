Cougars Prospect Watch

April 10, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







As the 2024-25 season comes to an end, let's take a look at the 2024 and 2023 Draft Class and see how they are doing.

2024 WHL Prospects Draft

Dade Wotherspoon (F) - 1st Round - 21st Overall - Warman Wildcats U18 AAA (SMAAAHL)

24 goals, 16 assists, 40 points in 36 games

Wotherspoon led all Wildcats in goal scoring with 24 goals and also joined the Cougars for their latest playoff run against the Portland Winterhawks.

Cooper Bratton (D) - 2nd Round - 41st Overall - Regina Pat Canadians U18 AAA (SMAAAHL)

9 goals, 13 assists, 22 points in 44 games.

Bratton, a signed prospect of the Cougars, has helped his Regina Pat Canadian club to a berth in the upcoming Telus Cup which will be taking place in Abbotsford, BC.

Ollie Reid (F) - 4th Round - 88th Overall - Yale Hockey Academy U18 Prep (CSSHL U18)

5 goals, 7 assists, 12 points in 32 games

Another signed PG Cougar, Reid added a helper in three playoff games for Yale Hockey.

Tatum Fouquette (D) - 5th Round - 110th Overall - Saskatoon Blazers U18 AAA (SMAAAHL)

2 goals, 7 assists, 9 points in 43 games. 97 penalty minutes

The rough and tough blue-liner from Warman, SK is also a signed prospect of the Prince George Cougars.

Dixon Hartwich (F) - 7th Round - 154th Overall - Winnipeg Thrashers U18 AAA (MU18HL)

5 goals, 16 assists, 21 points in 48 games played.

The St. Andrew, MB product also added 20 penalty minutes in the 2024-25 season.

Davin Chyld (G) - 8th Round - 176th Overall - Fraser Valley Thunderbirds U17 (BCEHL U17)

12 wins, 4 losses, 1 tie, in 17 appearances.

Chyld also sported a 1.93 goals against average in those 17 games with the Thunderbirds.

Keenan Fox (F) - 9th Round - 179th Overall - OHA Edmonton U17 Prep (CSSHL U17)

27 goals, 36 assists, 63 points in 35 games.

It was a career season for Fox. The pesky forward from Edmonton also had an incredible playoff run, compiling 8 points (5-3-8) in four games. He also was called up to the OHA U18 Edmonton Club for four games, and he scored three times.

Ryder Schnitzler (D) - 9th Round - 198th Overall - Sherwood Park Kings U18 AAA (AEHL U18)

4 goals, 17 assists, 21 points in 36 games played.

Schnitzler appeared in nine playoff games for Sherwood Park and owned four points (1-3-4) in nine games played.

Gus Rustebakke (F) - 10th Round - 212th Overall - Okotoks Oilers U17 AAA (AEHL U17)

5 goals, 12 assists, 17 points in 28 games

Rustebakke had an impressive playoff run with Okotoks, playing nine games and compiling six points (1-5-6) in that span.

Reeve Waugh (D) - 10th Round - 220th Overall - Calgary Edge School U17 Prep (CSSHL U17)

11 goals, 26 assists, 37 points in 35 games

The mobile blue-liner also played eight games for Edge School's U18 club and collected three points (2-1-3) in that span

2024 US DRAFT

Cole Hajt (F) - 1st Round, 21st Overall - Anaheim Jr. Ducks 15U AAA

26 goals, 44 assists, 70 points in 66 games

This 70 point season for Hajt marked his best season in his young hockey career

Dax Diep (D) - 2nd Round, 43rd Overall - Anaheim Jr. Ducks 15U AAA

3 goals, 23 assists, 26 points in 67 games

2023 WHL Prospects Draft (Not Including Full-Time Cougars):

Dermot Johnston (D) - 2nd Round, 43rd Overall - Red Deer Chiefs U18 AAA (AEHL U18)

3 goals, 9 assists, 12 points in 22 games

Johnston appeared in 16 games for the Cougars this season, and had one assist.

Townes Kozicky (F) - 2nd Round, 44th Overall - Calgary IHA U18 Prep (CSSHL U18)

19 goals, 24 assists, 43 points in 36 games

In three playoff games with Calgary, Kozicky owned three points in three games. He also appeared in four games for the Cougars this season.

Ethan Hamilton (F) - 5th Round, 103rd Overall - Saskatoon Blazers U18 AAA (SMAAAHL)

11 goals, 16 assists, 27 points in 32 games

A signed prospect of the Cats, Hamilton had a terrific season and also compiled a pair of points (1-1-2) in seven playoff games. He also played four games for the Cougars in 2024-25.

Logan Jugnauth (D) - 6th Round, 125th Overall - Okanagan Rockets U18 AAA (BCEHL U18)

5 goals, 11 assists, 16 points in 34 games

The captain of the Okanagan Rockets has helped his club to a Telus Cup berth. In seven playoff games so far, the shutdown defenceman from Kelowna, owns three points in seven playoff games entering the Telus Cup. Jugnauth's older brother Tyson is currently a defenceman for the Portland Winterhawks,

Émile Plourde (F) - 7th Round, 140th Overall - Sherwood Park Kings U18 AAA (AEHL U18)

14 goals, 12 assists, 26 points in 28 games

Plourde put together a nice playoff campaign for Sherwood Park, adding four points (1-3-4) in nine games.

Luke Norman (G) - 7th Round, 154th Overall - Battlefords Stars U18 AAA (SMAAAHL)

4 wins, 4.08 GAA, .887 SV% in 19 games

Norman also appeared in four games for the Estevan Bruins (SJHL).

Eli Johnson (D) - 7th Round, 154th Overall - Regina Pat Canadians (SMAAAHL)

10 goals, 46 assists, 56 points in 43 games

Johnson has been unbelievable for the Pat Canadians this season. The signed prospect of the Cougars was named the top defenceman and first-team all star at the prestigious Cirlce-K Classic tournament. On his teams current playoff run which sees them going to the Telus Cup, Johnson owns 16 points (5-11-16) in 10 games.

Ryan Pedersen - 8th Round, 169th Overall - Prairie Hockey Academy U18 Prep (CSSHL U18)

3 goals, 9 assists, 12 points in 34 games.

Pederson also compiled 60 penalty minutes in 34 games.

