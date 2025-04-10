Charlie Elick signs Amateur Tryout Contract with AHL's Cleveland Monsters

Kennewick, WA - The Cleveland Monsters announced today they have signed Tri-City Americans defenseman Charlie Elick to an amateur try-out contract. The Monsters are the AHL affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Elick, from Calgary, Alberta, was originally drafted by the Brandon Wheat Kings third overall in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft. In 163 career games with the Wheat Kings Elick posted 47 points (8-39-47).

Acquired near the WHL trade deadline from Brandon, Elick joined the Americans and appeared in 33 games with Tri-City, posting eight points (2-6-8). He added an additional two assists in five playoff games.

Elick has represented Team Canada three times in his career to date, at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in 2022, Hlinka-Gretzky Cup in 2023 and World Under-18 Hockey Championship in 2024. He helped Team Canada win gold at the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup and World U18 Championship.

Drafted 36th overall by the Blue Jackets in the 2024 NHL Draft, Columbus signed Elick to a three-year, entry-level contract on March 25.

