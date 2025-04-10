Pats to Pick First Overall in 2025 WHL Prospects Draft

April 10, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - The Western Hockey League announced their results from the lotteries for the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft and the 2025 U.S. Priority Draft on Thursday.

The Regina Pats will select first overall in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft, and 12th overall in the 2025 U.S. Priority Draft.

The Pats will now pick in the top three selections of the WHL Prospects Draft for the fourth time in the internet era (since 1993). The previous three selections were Connor Bedard (1st overall - 2020), Sam Steel (2nd overall - 2013) and Colten Teubert (1st overall - 2005). The Pats will select first overall for the third time in the internet era.

The Pats hold a total of five selections in the first two rounds of the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft, with two firsts and three seconds. This draft marks the first draft in the internet era that the Pats own two first round picks.

WHL DRAFTS

The first round of the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft will be held Wednesday, May 7 at 5 p.m. MT.

The 2025 WHL U.S. Priority Draft will be held on Thursday, May 8 at 9 a.m. MT, with the remainder of the WHL Prospects Draft to follow.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.