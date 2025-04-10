Pats to Pick First Overall in 2025 WHL Prospects Draft
April 10, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Regina Pats News Release
Regina, Sask. - The Western Hockey League announced their results from the lotteries for the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft and the 2025 U.S. Priority Draft on Thursday.
The Regina Pats will select first overall in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft, and 12th overall in the 2025 U.S. Priority Draft.
The Pats will now pick in the top three selections of the WHL Prospects Draft for the fourth time in the internet era (since 1993). The previous three selections were Connor Bedard (1st overall - 2020), Sam Steel (2nd overall - 2013) and Colten Teubert (1st overall - 2005). The Pats will select first overall for the third time in the internet era.
The Pats hold a total of five selections in the first two rounds of the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft, with two firsts and three seconds. This draft marks the first draft in the internet era that the Pats own two first round picks.
WHL DRAFTS
The first round of the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft will be held Wednesday, May 7 at 5 p.m. MT.
The 2025 WHL U.S. Priority Draft will be held on Thursday, May 8 at 9 a.m. MT, with the remainder of the WHL Prospects Draft to follow.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2025
- Brandon Wheat Kings to Select First Overall in 2025 WHL U.S. Priority Draft - WHL
- Pats to Pick First Overall in 2025 WHL Prospects Draft - Regina Pats
- Series Preview: Portland and Everett Meet in Second Round - Portland Winterhawks
- WHL Playoffs Deliver Record Setting Viewership with Launch of Victory+ - WHL
- Cougars Prospect Watch - Prince George Cougars
- Gavin McKenna Named a Finalist for the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy (Player of the Year) - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Kyle Chyzowski Named Western Conference Player of the Year Finalist - Portland Winterhawks
- Catton, Cristall Among Finalists for Four Broncos Memorial Trophy - Spokane Chiefs
- WHL Announces Finalists for Four Broncos Memorial Trophy - WHL
- Tanner Molendyk Name a Finalist for Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy (Defenceman of the Year) - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Tyson Jugnauth Named Western Conference Defenseman of the Year Finalist - Portland Winterhawks
- Giants Leslie Named Finalist for WHL Defenceman of the Year - Vancouver Giants
- WHL Announces Finalists for Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy - WHL
- Chiefs Acquire Rights to '09 Forward Gavin Burcar from Prince Albert - Spokane Chiefs
- Charlie Elick signs Amateur Tryout Contract with AHL's Cleveland Monsters - Tri-City Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Regina Pats Stories
- Pats to Pick First Overall in 2025 WHL Prospects Draft
- Pats Hold 23.8% Chance of Landing First Overall Pick in 2025 WHL Prospects Draft
- Pats Drop Final Game of Regular Season
- Pats Finish Road Schedule with Loss in Brandon
- Bridgeman Scores Key Marker in 5-2 Win over Broncos